As Microchip Technology (MCHP) Stock Value Declined, Holder Washington Trust Company Has Lowered Its Position; Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management Decreased Its Hudson Technologies (HDSN) Position as Shares Rose

Washington Trust Company decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) by 77.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Company sold 95,396 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 26,945 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47 million, down from 122,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Company who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.15B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $88.88. About 856,144 shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has declined 8.20% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 23/04/2018 – MICROCHIP SAYS MICROSEMI APP ACCEPTED FOR REVIEW BY MOFCOM; 07/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY ON MOFCOM APPROVAL FOR MICROSEMI DEAL- BELIEVE REVIEW PROCESS IS RUNNING SMOOTHLY; CO OPTIMISTIC IT WILL RECEIVE CLEARANCE SHORTLY; 21/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY SAYS INTENDS TO OFFER THROUGH PRIVATE PLACEMENT UP TO $2 BLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR SECURED NOTES – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – Easily Implement Low-power Touch Pads with Surface Gestures Using Microchip’s New Software Library; 18/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY IN AMENDED CREDIT PACT; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY PRICES $2.0B NOTE OFFERING; 20/04/2018 – MICROSEMI/MICROCHIP BEING REVIEWED PER MOFCOM SIMPLE PROCEDURE; 13/04/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY SEES MICROSEMI MERGER COMPLETED JUNE 2018; 15/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY – ANTICIPATES THAT MICROSEMI MERGER WILL BE COMPLETED IN LATE MAY/EARLY JUNE; 21/05/2018 – Microchip Technology Announces Intention to Offer Senior Secured Notes of Multiple Tranches

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management decreased its stake in Hudson Technologies Inc (HDSN) by 22.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management sold 657,955 shares as the company’s stock rose 79.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.22M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.29M, down from 2.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management who had been investing in Hudson Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.66M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.89% or $0.032 during the last trading session, reaching $0.79. About 315,837 shares traded. Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) has declined 22.99% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.42% the S&P500. Some Historical HDSN News: 09/05/2018 – Hudson Technologies Short-Interest Ratio Rises 14% to 30 Days; 19/03/2018 – Hudson Technologies Files to Sell up to $50M of Mixed Securities; 07/03/2018 – Hudson Technologies Sees 1Q Adj EPS 1c-Adj EPS 2c; 09/05/2018 – HUDSON TECHNOLOGIES INC HDSN.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $230 MLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hudson Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HDSN); 19/03/2018 – HUDSON TECHNOLOGIES FILES TO OFFER $50M IN MIXED SECURITIESS; 06/03/2018 Hudson Technologies Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – Hudson Technologies Short-Interest Ratio Rises 18% to 27 Days; 07/03/2018 – Hudson Technologies Sees 2018 EPS 27c-EPS 30c; 09/05/2018 – Hudson Technologies Reports First Quarter 2018 Revenues of $42.4 Million

Analysts await Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) to report earnings on August, 14. HDSN’s profit will be $2.56M for 3.29 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.09 actual earnings per share reported by Hudson Technologies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -166.67% EPS growth.

Analysts await Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $1.26 EPS, down 17.11% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.52 per share. MCHP’s profit will be $299.79 million for 17.63 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual EPS reported by Microchip Technology Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.35% negative EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $751,106 activity. 4,660 shares were sold by CHAPMAN MATTHEW W, worth $424,246.