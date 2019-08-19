As Microchip Technology (MCHP) Stock Price Declined, Oppenheimer & Company Has Boosted Holding by $359,734; Highlander Capital Management Boosted Position in At&T (T) as Shares Rose

Highlander Capital Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 75.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highlander Capital Management Llc bought 15,901 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 36,887 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16M, up from 20,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highlander Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $258.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $35.37. About 21.26M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 20/04/2018 – BNN: U.S. Justice Dept. to probe AT&T, Verizon wireless contracts; 24/05/2018 – AT&T Shape Event: Converse with Cognitive Code’s SILVIA – The Most Secure and Easy-to-Implement Conversational Artificial Intelligence; 11/05/2018 – AT&T released a memo explaining its deal with Trump lawyer Michael Cohen. Read it here; 06/04/2018 – AT&T Bond Exchange Offer Makes Small Dent in TWX Debt Costs: BI; 11/05/2018 – AT&T boss says hiring Cohen was `big mistake’; 18/04/2018 – AT&T Seen Having Edge Over U.S. in Court Battle for Time Warner; 25/04/2018 – AT&T Revenue Falls; 15/05/2018 – FOX Teams with Ericsson, Intel, AT&T to Deliver 4K over 5G at 2018 U.S. Open; 25/04/2018 – VANITY FAIR: SCOOP: @JoePompeo reports AT&T-Time Warner floated a settlement deal to Trump’s DOJ–and the DOJ turned them; 11/05/2018 – Dealbook: AT&T’s C.E.O. Regretted Paying Michael Cohen: DealBook Briefing

Oppenheimer & Company Inc increased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) by 19.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Company Inc bought 4,387 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The institutional investor held 27,039 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.24M, up from 22,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Company Inc who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $90.03. About 2.22 million shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Growth Strategies Exits Valvoline, Cuts Microchip; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees 1Q Adj EPS $1.39-Adj EPS $1.49; 15/05/2018 – Microchip gets China antitrust approval to buy Microsemi; 20/04/2018 – MICROSEMI/MICROCHIP BEING REVIEWED PER MOFCOM SIMPLE PROCEDURE; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech 4Q Gross Margin 61.4%; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY PRICES $2.0B NOTE OFFERING; 20/04/2018 – Microsemi/Microchip Being Reviewed Under Mofcom Simple Procedure; 04/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech 4Q Adj EPS $1.40; 29/05/2018 – Microchip Technology Announces Completion of Microsemi Acquisition

Oppenheimer & Company Inc, which manages about $8.66 billion and $3.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 7,177 shares to 164,100 shares, valued at $20.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alliancebernstein Holding Lp (NYSE:AB) by 12,786 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,939 shares, and cut its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW).

Highlander Capital Management Llc, which manages about $131.70M and $161.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 1,800 shares to 2,800 shares, valued at $582,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,040 shares, and cut its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK).

