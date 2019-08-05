As Microchip Technology (MCHP) Stock Price Declined, North Star Investment Management Has Boosted Stake; Friess Associates Has Boosted Northern Oil And Gas (NOG) Position by $2.23 Million as Stock Declined

North Star Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) by 2792.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Investment Management Corp bought 7,261 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The institutional investor held 7,521 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $624,000, up from 260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.86% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $88.06. About 3.54M shares traded or 35.94% up from the average. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 16/03/2018 – Microchip Technology CEO to Ring Nasdaq Closing Bell on March 19, 2018; 29/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY – ENTERED INTO AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT TO EXISTING AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF MAY 18, 2018; 26/03/2018 – Improve Reliability and Performance in Harsh Environments with Microchip’s New Automotive MEMS Oscillators; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC – CURRENTLY EXPECTS THAT MERGER WILL CLOSE ON MAY 29, 2018; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY PRICES $1B JUNE 2023 NOTES AT 4.333%; 23/04/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY REPORTS MOFCOM REVIEW OF PURCHASE OF MICRO; 29/05/2018 – Microchip Technology Announces Completion of Microsemi Acquisition; 15/05/2018 – Microchip gets China antitrust approval to buy Microsemi; 08/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY – SEES 2019 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES BETWEEN $200 MLN AND $250 MLN; 31/05/2018 – Increase System Performance in Closed-loop Control Applications with New PIC® and AVR® MCUs

Friess Associates Llc increased its stake in Northern Oil And Gas Inc. (NOG) by 127.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Friess Associates Llc bought 1.11 million shares as the company’s stock declined 34.68% . The institutional investor held 1.99 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.44 million, up from 871,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Friess Associates Llc who had been investing in Northern Oil And Gas Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $587.03 million market cap company. It closed at $1.5 lastly. It is down 52.63% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NOG News: 24/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GA NAMES MICHAEL REGER CEO; 24/05/2018 – Northern Oil Appoints Erik Romslo General Counsel; 19/03/2018 NORTHERN OIL AND GAS – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM THIS OFFERING TO CONTINUE TO PURSUE ACQUISITION OPPORTUNITIES, TO FUND ITS DRILLING PROGRAM; 24/05/2018 – Northern Oil Names Michael Reger CE; 19/03/2018 – Northern Oil and Gas Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 07/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $66.6 MLN VS $65.8 MLN; 02/04/2018 – Northern Oil and Gas at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 10; 07/05/2018 – Northern Oil and Gas at Louisiana Energy Conference May 29; 19/03/2018 – NOG SEES 1Q AVG DAILY PRODUCTION INCREASING BY 5%-6% VS 4Q ’17; 24/05/2018 – Northern Oil CFO Compensation Includes $270,000 Cash Base Salary

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold MCHP shares while 210 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 317.11 million shares or 20.08% more from 264.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Verition Fund Lc holds 20,695 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Menta Cap Limited Liability Company holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 7,000 shares. Doheny Asset Mngmt Ca owns 47,285 shares or 3.34% of their US portfolio. Leavell Investment Mngmt has 6,076 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Associated Banc reported 71,447 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. First Midwest National Bank Tru Division invested in 0.05% or 4,684 shares. Mariner Limited Liability accumulated 370,947 shares or 0.44% of the stock. 93,609 were reported by Commercial Bank Of The West. Mutual Of America Management Llc reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.82% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Strs Ohio invested in 6,762 shares. Churchill Mgmt holds 3,729 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Blair William And Il accumulated 195,870 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company invested 0% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Tdam Usa Inc has invested 0.04% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $751,106 activity. The insider CHAPMAN MATTHEW W sold 4,660 shares worth $424,246.

North Star Investment Management Corp, which manages about $856.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 15,290 shares to 4,310 shares, valued at $407,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lee Enterprises Inc Com (NYSE:LEE) by 381,574 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 767,436 shares, and cut its stake in A. H. Belo Corporation (NYSE:AHC).