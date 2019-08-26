As Microchip Technology (MCHP) Stock Price Declined, Holder Greystone Managed Investments Decreased Holding; Appleton Partners Has Lowered Its Citigroup Com New (C) Holding as Share Value Rose

Appleton Partners Inc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc Com New (C) by 17.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Appleton Partners Inc sold 7,092 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 32,863 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.05M, down from 39,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Appleton Partners Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $141.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $62.45. About 1.94 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Operating Expenses Rose 2% to $10.9B; 13/03/2018 – Citi Private Bank Bolsters North American Wealth Planning Team; 09/03/2018 – Carvana Coverage Assumed by Citigroup at Buy; 29/03/2018 – REPSOL REP.MC : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 16.40 EUROS FROM 14.70 EUROS; 22/03/2018 – CITIGROUP – UNDER NEW FIREARMS POLICY, WILL REQUIRE NEW RETAIL SECTOR CLIENTS OR PARTNERS TO ADHERE TO SOME “BEST PRACTICES”; 07/05/2018 – BANXICO SEEN ADJUSTING RATES IN SEPT.: CITI SURVEY; 31/05/2018 – MOODY’S: THE DEPLOYMENT OF PEOPLE, CAPITAL AND TECHNOLOGY BY GLOBAL INVESTMENT BANKS WILL DEFINE WHICH INSTITUTIONS ADVANCE AMID INTENSE COMPETITION; 27/04/2018 – Citi Community Development and Grounded Solutions Network Announce the Creation of the National Community Land Trust; 11/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC C.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $82; 06/03/2018 – First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Updated Time for Its Presentation at Citi’s 2018 Global Property CEO Conference on March 7, 2018

Greystone Managed Investments Inc decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) by 20.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greystone Managed Investments Inc sold 9,329 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The institutional investor held 36,789 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.05M, down from 46,118 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $85.27. About 358,619 shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY PRICES $1B JUNE 2021 NOTES AT 3.922%; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees 1Q Adjusted Gross Margin 61.5%-62%; 18/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY – AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A REVOLVING LOAN FACILITY IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ABOUT $3.8 BLN; 31/05/2018 – Increase System Performance in Closed-loop Control Applications with New PIC® and AVR® MCUs; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP: MICROSEMI HOLDERS APPROVED MERGER; 23/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Microchip Technology on May 22 for “Pulse amplitude controlled current source for ultrasoun; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Afms, Removes From Watch Microchip Tech Unsolicited Rtg; 07/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY ON MOFCOM APPROVAL FOR MICROSEMI DEAL- BELIEVE REVIEW PROCESS IS RUNNING SMOOTHLY; CO OPTIMISTIC IT WILL RECEIVE CLEARANCE SHORTLY; 09/03/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of an Investigation of Microsemi Corporation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Microchip Technology Incorporated; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech 4Q Gross Margin 61.4%

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions Corporation reported 367,782 shares. The Rhode Island-based Newman Dignan Sheerar has invested 0.27% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 435 are held by Whitnell &. Old Second Bankshares Of Aurora invested in 0.03% or 1,200 shares. Sit Investment Associates stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 1St Source National Bank invested 0.11% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Virtu Limited Company has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Budros Ruhlin Roe holds 0.41% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 6,044 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance holds 0.67% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 71,672 shares. Waddell Reed Fincl Inc holds 0.69% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 4.50M shares. The Michigan-based Columbia Asset Management has invested 0.71% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Polar Cap Llp owns 1.38M shares. Moreover, Triangle Securities Wealth has 0.9% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 27,481 shares. Horizon Invs Limited reported 0.02% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Asset, a Michigan-based fund reported 159,251 shares.

Appleton Partners Inc, which manages about $6.06 billion and $754.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd D by 11,850 shares to 111,673 shares, valued at $3.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M Co Com (NYSE:MMM) by 3,363 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,644 shares, and has risen its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW).

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50 billion for 7.85 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

Greystone Managed Investments Inc, which manages about $1.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) by 68,691 shares to 350,383 shares, valued at $26.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) by 116,751 shares in the quarter, for a total of 582,401 shares, and has risen its stake in Algonquin Pwr Utils Corp (AQUNF).