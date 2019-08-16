As Microchip Technology (MCHP) Stock Price Declined, Holder American Assets Investment Management Decreased Its Stake; Evercore Wealth Management Lowered Its Position in United Parcel Service (UPS) by $934,731 as Stock Price Rose

Evercore Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 12.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evercore Wealth Management Llc sold 8,421 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 59,539 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.65 million, down from 67,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evercore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.99B market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $115.28. About 2.43 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 19/03/2018 – UPS – CONSORTIUM HAS DEPLOYED A NEW CHARGING TECHNOLOGY IN LONDON; 25/04/2018 – China Ups Outbound Investing Quota (Video); 11/04/2018 – UPS Study: Purchases From Marketplaces Nearly Universal; Retail Now Global As E-Commerce Shoppers Cross Borders; 26/04/2018 – UPS TO HOST CONFERENCE IN FEW MONTHS ON TRANSFORMATION PROGRAM; 03/04/2018 – INDONESIA TO REVISE RULES ON VC FOR START-UPS, TAX FOR SMES; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-UPS goes Groupon, launching discounts for retailers; 15/03/2018 – Deutsche Post’s DHL expands U.S. delivery service to take on FedEx, UPS; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 30/05/2018 – KRON4 News: #BREAKING – About a dozen people received medical attention after explosion at Kentucky #UPS freight hub…; 06/03/2018 – UPS NAMES JIM BARBER COO, NAMES NANDO CESARONE PRESIDENT, INTL

American Assets Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) by 40.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Assets Investment Management Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The institutional investor held 29,060 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.39M, down from 49,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Assets Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $88.38. About 1.34 million shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 30/05/2018 – S&P REVISES MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BB’; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa3 Rating To Senior Secured Notes Of Microchip Technology; 29/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Closes $68.78/Share Buy Of Microsemi; 31/05/2018 – Increase System Performance in Closed-loop Control Applications with New PIC® and AVR® MCUs; 09/03/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of an Investigation of Microsemi Corporation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Microchip Technology Incorporated; 20/04/2018 – MICROSEMI/MICROCHIP BEING REVIEWED PER MOFCOM SIMPLE PROCEDURE; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC – CURRENTLY EXPECTS THAT MERGER WILL CLOSE ON MAY 29, 2018; 18/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY IN AMENDED CREDIT PACT; 29/05/2018 – Microchip Technology Announces Completion of Microsemi Acquisition; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY PRICES $2.0B NOTE OFFERING

American Assets Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.54B and $616.20M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 10,000 shares to 35,000 shares, valued at $1.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 10,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,230 shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold MCHP shares while 210 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 317.11 million shares or 20.08% more from 264.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 37 were reported by Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Limited Co. Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability Co has 0.02% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 41,065 shares. American Intl Gp, New York-based fund reported 99,545 shares. 160,887 are held by M&T Bank & Trust Corp. Btim invested in 4,347 shares or 0% of the stock. Retirement Systems Of Alabama invested in 110,343 shares. Cypress Group reported 0.13% stake. 231,003 are held by Philadelphia Tru. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust has invested 0.07% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Lenox Wealth Management holds 100 shares. 3,000 were accumulated by Cullinan Associates. First Commercial Bank Tru invested 1.07% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Victory Cap Inc has 721,647 shares. Colony Group Ltd Company has invested 0.02% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Kentucky Retirement System Insurance Fund owns 4,711 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 31,600 shares or 0.65% of its portfolio. Allstate invested in 26,490 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Piedmont Inv Inc owns 61,449 shares. Moreover, Inv Counsel Incorporated has 1.67% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 40,809 shares. Shelton Capital owns 0.05% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 1,369 shares. Archford Strategies Ltd has 0.08% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 1,976 shares. Invest invested in 7,560 shares or 1% of the stock. 47,807 are held by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management. Shellback Capital Lp holds 0.66% or 50,000 shares. Geode Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.24% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Verition Fund Lc owns 80,000 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 272,339 shares. Sunbelt Secs holds 0.7% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 12,530 shares. Mcf Advsr Limited Liability Corp stated it has 109 shares or 0% of all its holdings. King Luther Cap Mgmt Corp reported 29,677 shares stake.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.06 earnings per share, up 13.19% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.77 billion for 13.99 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.10% EPS growth.

