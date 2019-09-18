As Microchip Technology (MCHP) Stock Declined, Marsico Capital Management Boosted Holding; Mercer Capital Advisers Position in 3M Co (MMM) Trimmed as Stock Price Declined

Marsico Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) by 19.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marsico Capital Management Llc bought 9,615 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The institutional investor held 58,764 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.10M, up from 49,149 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marsico Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $92.64. About 673,697 shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 16/05/2018 – Robecosam Adds Maxim Integrated, Exits WGL, Cuts Microchip: 13F; 12/03/2018 – Zecotek Introduces Innovative Wireless ASIC Microchip For Positron Emission Tomography Medical Imaging; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Growth Strategies Exits Valvoline, Cuts Microchip; 08/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY – SEES 2019 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES BETWEEN $200 MLN AND $250 MLN; 23/04/2018 – MICROCHIP SAYS MICROSEMI APP ACCEPTED FOR REVIEW BY MOFCOM; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees 1Q Capital Expenditures $70M-$90M; 22/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Microchip Technology’s $2B Secured Notes ‘BBB-‘/’RR1’; 08/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY DECLARES QTRLY CASH DIV OF 36.35C/SHR; 17/05/2018 – Dealbook: China, Signaling Thaw With U.S. Over Trade, Approves Toshiba Microchip Deal; 13/04/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC – ANTICIPATES THAT MERGER WILL BE COMPLETED IN JUNE 2018

Mercer Capital Advisers Inc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 33.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc sold 4,094 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 8,247 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.43M, down from 12,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $165.62. About 1.36 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 30/04/2018 – 3M: FDA CLEARANCE OF NEW BIOLOGICAL INDICATOR SYSTEM PROVIDING; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO 1Q ADJ EPS $2.50, EST. $2.50; 24/04/2018 – 3M Narrows 2018 View To Adj EPS $10.20-Adj EPS $10.55; 09/05/2018 – 3M Names Mojdeh Poul Exec VP, Safety/Graphics Business Group; 05/03/2018 – 3M NAMES INGE THULIN EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN MICHAEL ROMAN CEO; 09/05/2018 – 3M CO – STOCKHOLDERS ELECTED EACH OF TWELVE NOMINEES TO BOARD FOR A ONE-YEAR TERM; 23/04/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.40% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M Trims High-End of Guidance Range — Earnings Review; 05/03/2018 – More: 3M appoints Michael Roman as CEO; Inge Thulin will take new position as executive chairman of the board; 04/05/2018 – British Airways Pensions Exits GE, Doubles Down on 3M — Barrons.com

Marsico Capital Management Llc, which manages about $17.14 billion and $2.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 8,290 shares to 38,685 shares, valued at $5.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ollies Bargain Outlt Hldgs I by 11,524 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,101 shares, and cut its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).

