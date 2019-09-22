As Microchip Technology (MCHP) Stock Declined, Holder Westfield Capital Management Company LP Increased Its Position; Srs Investment Management Holding in Netflix (NFLX) Decreased by $11.19 Million as Stock Price Declined

Srs Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 0.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srs Investment Management Llc sold 30,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 3.53M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.30B, down from 3.56M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srs Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.53% or $15.85 during the last trading session, reaching $270.75. About 23.95M shares traded or 221.81% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 29/03/2018 – Nearly 60% of Americans are streaming and most with Netflix: CNBC survey; 18/04/2018 – Fierce Wireless: Comcast debuts Netflix bundles; 15/03/2018 – SPOTIFY CFO SAYS LONG-TERM FINANCIAL GOALS TARGET REV GROWTH OF 25-35 PCT; GROSS MARINS OF 30-35 PCT; 23/04/2018 – Netflix is planning to raise $1.5 billion as its ‘cash burn continues to grow’; 28/03/2018 – Netflix Appoints Former U.S. National Security Advisor and UN Ambassador Susan Rice to Its Board; 16/04/2018 – Netflix’s $10 billion content and marketing budget versus its $1.3 billion technology budget shows its much more of a media company in that respect than a technology one, CEO Reed Hastings said; 27/03/2018 – Quebec cuts small business taxes in 2018-19 budget as election looms; 14/05/2018 – All-New Horror Anthology Series GUILLERMO DEL TORO PRESENTS 10 AFTER MIDNIGHT, From The Acclaimed Academy Award-Winning Filmmak; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.9 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent; 05/04/2018 – @JimCramer talks Spotify, the ‘anti-IPO’ joining the ranks of Netflix and Amazon

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp increased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) by 18.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp bought 83,908 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The institutional investor held 528,624 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.83 million, up from 444,716 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $90.45. About 2.76 million shares traded or 19.93% up from the average. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech 4Q Cash Flow From Operations $359.6M; 26/03/2018 – Improve Reliability and Performance in Harsh Environments with Microchip’s New Automotive MEMS Oscillators; 08/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY DECLARES QTRLY CASH DIV OF 36.35C/SHR; 15/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees Closing Microsemi Buy In Late May or Early June; 07/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY ON MOFCOM APPROVAL FOR MICROSEMI DEAL- BELIEVE REVIEW PROCESS IS RUNNING SMOOTHLY; CO OPTIMISTIC IT WILL RECEIVE CLEARANCE SHORTLY; 13/04/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC – ANTICIPATES THAT MERGER WILL BE COMPLETED IN JUNE 2018; 23/04/2018 – Microchip Technology Announces MOFCOM Review Of Its Acquisition Of Microsemi Under Simplified Procedure; 22/04/2018 – DJ Microchip Technology Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCHP); 21/05/2018 – Easily Implement Low-power Touch Pads with Surface Gestures Using Microchip’s New Software Library; 29/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY – ENTERED INTO AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT TO EXISTING AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF MAY 18, 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold MCHP shares while 237 reduced holdings.

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp, which manages about $17.38 billion and $13.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 30,113 shares to 679,974 shares, valued at $114.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Summit Matls Inc by 356,919 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.47M shares, and cut its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 57 investors sold NFLX shares while 321 reduced holdings.

