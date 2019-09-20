As Microchip Technology (MCHP) Shares Declined, Generation Investment Management Llp Increased Its Position by $2.87 Million; As Douglas Dynamics (PLOW) Share Value Rose, Conestoga Capital Advisors Increased Position by $2.81 Million

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Douglas Dynamics Inc (PLOW) by 3.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc bought 71,955 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.59% . The institutional investor held 1.99M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $79.27 million, up from 1.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Douglas Dynamics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $44.34. About 46,617 shares traded. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) has declined 13.38% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.38% the S&P500. Some Historical PLOW News: 30/05/2018 – Douglas Dynamics Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for Jun. 6; 07/05/2018 – Douglas Dynamics 1Q Loss/Shr 8c; 07/05/2018 – Douglas Dynamics 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 3c; 25/04/2018 – Douglas Dynamics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 DJ Douglas Dynamics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLOW); 07/05/2018 – Douglas Dynamics Backs FY18 Sales $475M-$535M; 07/05/2018 – Douglas Dynamics Backs FY18 Adj EPS $1.60-Adj EPS $2.20; 07/05/2018 – Douglas Dynamics Reaffirms 2018 Outlook; 07/05/2018 – DOUGLAS DYNAMICS INC PLOW.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.94, REV VIEW $503.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – DOUGLAS DYNAMICS INC – REAFFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK

Generation Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) by 8.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Generation Investment Management Llp bought 33,392 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The hedge fund held 416,882 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.14M, up from 383,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Generation Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $92.49. About 1.07 million shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 21/05/2018 – Microchip Technology Announces Intention to Offer Senior Secured Notes of Multiple Tranches; 05/03/2018 – Digital control meets intelligent analog to streamline design; 08/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC – ON PENDING ACQUISITION OF MICROSEMI, EXPECT SEVERAL OTHER COUNTRIES TO CLEAR THEIR ANTI-TRUST REVIEW THIS MONTH; 23/04/2018 – MICROCHIP SAYS MICROSEMI APP ACCEPTED FOR REVIEW BY MOFCOM; 29/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY COMPLETES MICROSEMI ACQUISITION; 07/05/2018 – Microchip does not confirm reports on China approval of Microsemi bid; 18/05/2018 – MICROCHIP RESTATED PACT PROVIDES FOR LOAN FACILITY $3.8B; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY GETS ANTITRUST CLEARANCE IN TAIWAN,; 07/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY ON REPORTS OF MOFCOM APPROVAL FOR MICROSEMI DEAL – “CANNOT CONFIRM TODAY’S REPORT IN THE PRESS THAT CHINA’S MOFCOM HAS CLEARED” DEAL; 15/05/2018 – Microchip gets China antitrust approval to buy Microsemi

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.75 billion and $4.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nve Corp (NASDAQ:NVEC) by 112,078 shares to 324,357 shares, valued at $22.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sothebys (NYSE:BID) by 515,062 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.02M shares, and cut its stake in Wageworks Inc (NYSE:WAGE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.64, from 1.78 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 14 investors sold PLOW shares while 37 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 19.70 million shares or 0.12% more from 19.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Morgan Stanley owns 16,858 shares. Granahan Inc Ma invested in 377,274 shares. Parametric Port Assocs holds 0% or 35,602 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 30,800 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 0% or 34,497 shares. Campbell And Co Invest Adviser Limited Liability Co invested in 0.16% or 9,055 shares. Moreover, Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) for 46,108 shares. Prudential Financial has invested 0% in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW). Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership accumulated 10,761 shares. Aperio Group Incorporated Ltd owns 9,169 shares. Mondrian Inv Prtn Limited has 0.11% invested in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW). Panagora Asset Management holds 0% in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) or 19,141 shares. Tru Of Vermont holds 300 shares. Northern Tru holds 283,548 shares. Qs Lc owns 1,812 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold MCHP shares while 237 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 255.35 million shares or 19.48% less from 317.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Private Ocean Limited stated it has 500 shares. Tru Company Of Vermont reported 0.01% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.08% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Friess Assocs Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.78% or 122,700 shares. Cordasco Fincl Net reported 23,310 shares stake. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.01% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) or 40,900 shares. Citizens And Northern has invested 0.75% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). 300 were reported by Estabrook Capital Management. The Massachusetts-based Boston Family Office Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Nuwave Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 71 shares. Massachusetts Finance Svcs Ma has invested 0.09% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Piedmont Investment Inc invested in 0.03% or 8,276 shares. Mutual Of Omaha Bank & Trust Wealth Mngmt holds 0.08% or 2,916 shares in its portfolio. Leavell Mngmt accumulated 6,076 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Cibc Corporation holds 69,199 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.