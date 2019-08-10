As Microchip Technology (MCHP) Shares Declined, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Has Decreased by $34.11 Million Its Stake; Red Hat (RHT) Shareholder Venator Capital Management LTD Lowered Stake by $3.89 Million

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) by 50.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc sold 416,022 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The institutional investor held 407,725 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.83M, down from 823,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.25% or $2.95 during the last trading session, reaching $87.85. About 1.88M shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 20/04/2018 – Microsemi/Microchip Being Reviewed Under Mofcom Simple Procedure; 05/03/2018 The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation of Microsemi Corporation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Microchip Technology Incorporated; 21/05/2018 – Microchip Technology Announces Intention to Offer Senior Secured Notes of Multiple Tranches; 23/05/2018 – Microchip Technology Incorporated Prices $2.0 Billion Note Offering; 12/03/2018 – Zecotek Introduces Innovative Wireless ASIC Microchip For Positron Emission Tomography Medical Imaging; 29/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY – AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR REVOLVING LOAN FACILITY OF ABOUT $3.8 BLN – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – Microchip does not confirm reports on China approval of Microsemi bid; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC – CURRENTLY EXPECTS THAT MERGER WILL CLOSE ON MAY 29, 2018; 08/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY DECLARES QTRLY CASH DIV OF 36.35C/SHR; 23/04/2018 – Microchip: Special Meeting of Microsemi Stockholders to Consider Approval to Be Held on May 22

Venator Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 40.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venator Capital Management Ltd sold 21,400 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 32,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.85 million, down from 53,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 07/05/2018 – Using OpenShift on OpenStack, Red Hat Customers Power Infrastructure and Application Modernization; 26/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: RHT, ANAB & more; 08/05/2018 – CyberArk Conjur Enterprise Now Available on Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 18/05/2018 – Emergent, LLC Exclusively Awarded Small Business DoD Enterprise Software Initiative Contract To Provide Red Hat Solutions; 08/05/2018 – Neha Sandhu Named Red Hat’s 2018 Certified Professional of the Year; 03/05/2018 – C3 Recognized as Red Hat Certified Cloud and Service Provider; 27/03/2018 – Tech Today: Zuck’s Parliament Fail, Cheers for Lam Research, Red Hat Targets Soar — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – Red Hat Accelerates Software-Defined Storage Adoption with Red Hat Storage One; 27/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $172 FROM $160; 08/05/2018 – Mellanox and Red Hat Deliver Enhanced Performance and Simplicity for NFV Infrastructure and Agile Cloud Data Centers

More important recent Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Red Hat, Inc. (RHT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Mario Gabelli’s Top 6 Buys in the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance”, Businesswire.com published: “Tortoise Announces Expected Constituent Change Due to Merger and Acquisition Activity – Business Wire” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays: Cisco’s Acquisition Of Acacia Trades At A 9% Discount – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

More notable recent Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Enhancing System Architecture Implementation for AI Applications, Microchip Delivers its Analog Embedded SuperFlash® Technology – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Microchip Technology Narrows Financial Guidance for Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on March 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Pleased About The CEO Pay At Microchip Technology Incorporated’s (NASDAQ:MCHP) – Yahoo Finance” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Accelerate Smart Embedded Vision Designs with Microchip’s Expanding Low-Power FPGA Video and Image Processing Solutions – PRNewswire” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Microchip Technology Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

