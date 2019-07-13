As Microchip Technology (MCHP) Share Value Declined, Waters Parkerson & Company Boosted by $301,186 Its Holding; Notis-Mcconarty Edward Trimmed Its Holding in Mastercard (MA) by $313,725

Waters Parkerson & Company increased its stake in Microchip Technology (MCHP) by 2.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waters Parkerson & Company bought 3,673 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 161,836 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.43 million, up from 158,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waters Parkerson & Company who had been investing in Microchip Technology for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.82B market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $91.71. About 1.38 million shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has declined 8.20% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 23/04/2018 – Microchip Technology Announces MOFCOM Review Of Its Acquisition Of Microsemi Under Simplified Procedure; 09/03/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of an Investigation of Microsemi Corporation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Microchip Technology Incorporated; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 07/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY ON MOFCOM APPROVAL FOR MICROSEMI DEAL- BELIEVE REVIEW PROCESS IS RUNNING SMOOTHLY; CO OPTIMISTIC IT WILL RECEIVE CLEARANCE SHORTLY; 18/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY SAYS ENTERED AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, AMENDING CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED JUNE 27, 2013 – SEC FILING; 18/05/2018 – MICROCHIP RESTATED PACT PROVIDES FOR LOAN FACILITY $3.8B; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech: On Schedule to Close Microsemi Acquisition Sometime During June; 13/04/2018 – Microchip Tech: Antitrust Review Continues in Several Countries; 22/04/2018 – DJ Microchip Technology Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCHP); 26/03/2018 – Improve Reliability and Performance in Harsh Environments with Microchip’s New Automotive MEMS Oscillators

Notis-Mcconarty Edward decreased its stake in Mastercard (MA) by 3.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Notis-Mcconarty Edward sold 1,335 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,339 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.03 million, down from 39,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Notis-Mcconarty Edward who had been investing in Mastercard for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $285.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $279.54. About 2.23M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Recorded 1Q Charge of $70M Resulting From Settlements With Over 70 Pan-European Claimants; 03/05/2018 – MASTERCARD INC MA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $215 FROM $196; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD SAYS RICHARD DAVIS PROPOSED TO BE ADDED TO BOARD; 26/04/2018 – IFC and Mastercard Expand Partnership to Drive Greater Financial Inclusion in Emerging Markets; 18/04/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Talk About Cooperating in Online Shopping; 07/05/2018 – CPI Card Group Discusses Prepaid Innovation, Payments Security & Fraud at Card Forum 2018; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Adj EPS $1.50; 20/04/2018 – Shiny New Button May Help Visa, Mastercard and AmEx Fight PayPal; 16/04/2018 – AMBASSADOR MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS MASTERCARD AS VICE CHAIRMAN AND PRESIDENT, STRATEGIC GROWTH; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard and Fred Segal Open `Rock `n Roll Holy Land’ on the Sunset Strip

Waters Parkerson & Company, which manages about $1.24 billion and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 30,557 shares to 73,123 shares, valued at $4.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,838 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp Com (NYSE:ORCL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold MCHP shares while 210 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 317.11 million shares or 20.08% more from 264.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Castleark Management Lc reported 351,407 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Limited Liability Co invested in 521,483 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 350,837 are owned by Sei Company. Abner Herrman And Brock Ltd Llc owns 0.07% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 5,660 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada invested in 880,594 shares. Ameriprise Financial Inc reported 1.34M shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 22,536 shares. Markel Corporation holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 151,000 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt holds 0.47% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) or 2.55 million shares. Jump Trading Lc accumulated 5,359 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc reported 7,380 shares stake. 114,498 are held by Asset One Ltd. Vident Investment Advisory Limited Liability Com holds 0.67% or 150,727 shares. Orleans Capital La, a Louisiana-based fund reported 31,118 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Com stated it has 1.17% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $751,106 activity. Another trade for 3,585 shares valued at $326,860 was made by LITTLE MITCHELL R on Wednesday, February 13.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.04 million activity.

