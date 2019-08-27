As Microchip Technology (MCHP) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Shaker Investments Has Decreased Its Holding by $499,544; Lumina Fund Management Increases Stake in Illumina (ILMN)

Lumina Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 150% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lumina Fund Management Llc bought 1,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 2,500 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $777,000, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lumina Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $2.74 during the last trading session, reaching $285.02. About 524,575 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500.

Shaker Investments Llc decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) by 42.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Investments Llc sold 6,092 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The institutional investor held 8,135 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $675,000, down from 14,227 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Investments Llc who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $84.35. About 1.53M shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 31/05/2018 – Microsemi to Showcase Time Sensitive Networking Solutions and Enhanced Software Offerings for Ethernet and IP Networking; 29/05/2018 – News On Microsemi Corp. (MSCC) Now Under MCHP; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY PRICES $1B JUNE 2021 NOTES AT 3.922%; 30/05/2018 – S&P REVISES MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BB’; 31/05/2018 – Increase System Performance in Closed-loop Control Applications with New PIC® and AVR® MCUs; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Technology Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend Of 36.35 Cents Per Share; 23/04/2018 – MICROCHIP SAYS MICROSEMI APP ACCEPTED FOR REVIEW BY MOFCOM; 02/04/2018 – Microchip Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – Microchip Technology CEO to Ring Nasdaq Closing Bell on March 19, 2018; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY PRICES $2.0B NOTE OFFERING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Element Mngmt Ltd holds 0.03% or 2,660 shares. Majedie Asset Mngmt holds 0.09% or 3,978 shares in its portfolio. Pittenger & Anderson accumulated 0% or 80 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Management Ltd reported 7,259 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has 6,788 shares. Quantitative Inv Mgmt Lc accumulated 20,400 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Endurance Wealth Inc holds 220 shares. Riverpark Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 26,129 shares. New York-based State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.16% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Old Second State Bank Of Aurora holds 0% or 16 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 344 shares. Institute For Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1,737 shares. National Asset Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 1,715 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Voya Inv Mgmt Limited Co accumulated 69,258 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold MCHP shares while 210 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 317.11 million shares or 20.08% more from 264.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Orrstown Fincl Services reported 0.24% stake. Ancora Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation owns 19,527 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Eaton Vance holds 0.19% or 1.00 million shares. Smithfield Tru Company reported 0.01% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Partner Management LP owns 2.98% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 31,111 shares. Us Comml Bank De holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 288,102 shares. Markel Corporation holds 151,000 shares. Profund Advsr Ltd Liability owns 31,139 shares. Johnson Invest Counsel reported 0.01% stake. Glenmede Tru Na, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 59,218 shares. Riverhead Ltd Llc has 7,006 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.17% or 232,609 shares. Lodestar Invest Counsel Limited Liability Co Il invested in 0.05% or 5,199 shares. Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 127,429 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) reported 2,676 shares.

Shaker Investments Llc, which manages about $129.10M and $144.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dorman Products Inc (NASDAQ:DORM) by 3,800 shares to 6,600 shares, valued at $581,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Callon Pete Co Del (NYSE:CPE) by 47,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 85,290 shares, and has risen its stake in Alarm Com Hldgs Inc.