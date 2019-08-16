As Microchip Technology (MCHP) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Lyrical Asset Management LP Has Boosted Its Holding; Harvey Investment Co Trimmed Its Waters (WAT) Stake by $4.89 Million as Stock Declined

Harvey Investment Co Llc decreased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 21.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Investment Co Llc sold 19,472 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 72,994 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.37 million, down from 92,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.50B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $202.26. About 456,661 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp Board Authorizes an Additional $3B Shr Repurchase Program; 19/04/2018 – NESTLE CEO: MORE OPTIMISTIC FOR WATERS FOR REMAINDER OF YEAR; 29/05/2018 – Waters DART QDa System with LivelD Software lnstantly Assesses Food Quality and Authenticity; 19/03/2018 – Kona Gold Solutions, Inc. Announces New Distribution Partner for Its HighDrate CBD Energy Waters; 06/03/2018 – Muddy Waters’s Carson Block on @SquawkCNBC tomorrow ~8 am EST to discuss China / possible tariffs, and where the consensus view on this issue is wrong; 26/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters, Crist and Esty Lead FY19 Appropriations Requests to Protect Communities at Risk of Flooding; 03/04/2018 – WATERS CORP SAYS TO INVEST $215 MLN IN PRECISION CHEMISTRY MANUFACTURING IN MASSACHUSETTS; 10/04/2018 – Waters Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 14/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Statement in Opposition to Bill that Forces Regulators to Put Industry Profits over Consumer; 24/04/2018 – Waters Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Lyrical Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) by 4.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyrical Asset Management Lp bought 201,323 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The institutional investor held 4.44 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $368.73 million, up from 4.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyrical Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Microchip Technology Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $86.84. About 998,323 shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 07/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY ON MOFCOM APPROVAL FOR MICROSEMI DEAL- BELIEVE REVIEW PROCESS IS RUNNING SMOOTHLY; CO OPTIMISTIC IT WILL RECEIVE CLEARANCE SHORTLY; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Raises Quarterly Dividend to 36.35c From 36.3c; 04/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 18/05/2018 – MICROCHIP RESTATED PACT PROVIDES FOR LOAN FACILITY $3.8B; 29/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY – ENTERED INTO AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT TO EXISTING AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF MAY 18, 2018; 08/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECH -CEO SAYS NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT FROM CHINA, ZTE ON EARNINGS – CONF CALL; 13/04/2018 – Microchip Technology Announces Receipt Of Antitrust Clearance In U.S. For Its Acquisition Of Microsemi; 31/05/2018 – Microsemi to Showcase Time Sensitive Networking Solutions and Enhanced Software Offerings for Ethernet and IP Networking; 08/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC – REGARDING PENDING ACQUISITION OF MICROSEMI, ON MAY 7TH, 2018, RECEIVED JAPAN ANTI-TRUST APPROVAL; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Growth Strategies Exits Valvoline, Cuts Microchip

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold WAT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 62.30 million shares or 8.65% less from 68.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 18,818 are held by Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Corp stated it has 329,817 shares. Raymond James Assoc has invested 0.02% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Private Advisor Group Lc holds 1,099 shares. 1,058 are owned by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.02% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Boston Common Asset Lc invested in 14,216 shares or 0.46% of the stock. Salem Counselors holds 0.01% or 300 shares in its portfolio. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands accumulated 0.46% or 10,000 shares. Andra Ap owns 38,900 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Savant Llc owns 1,026 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board invested in 0.08% or 154,644 shares. Compton Mgmt Ri owns 9,918 shares for 1.09% of their portfolio. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Com reported 0.02% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Northstar Asset Management Lc stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT).

