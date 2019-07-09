As Microchip Technology (MCHP) Share Value Declined, North Star Investment Management Upped Position; 12Th Street Asset Management Company Position in Nuance Communications (NUAN) Has Lowered by $1.38 Million as Shares Rose

North Star Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) by 2792.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Investment Management Corp bought 7,261 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,521 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $624,000, up from 260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $87.93. About 1.27M shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has declined 8.20% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 16/05/2018 – Robecosam Adds Maxim Integrated, Exits WGL, Cuts Microchip: 13F; 29/05/2018 – Microchip Technology Announces Completion of Microsemi Acquisition; 08/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY DECLARES QTRLY CASH DIV OF 36.35C/SHR; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees 1Q Adjusted Gross Margin 61.5%-62%; 30/05/2018 – S&P REVISES MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BB’; 12/03/2018 – Zecotek Introduces Innovative Wireless ASIC Microchip For Positron Emission Tomography Medical Imaging; 18/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY IN AMENDED CREDIT PACT; 21/05/2018 – Microchip Technology Announces Intention to Offer Senior Secured Notes of Multiple Tranches; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY PRICES $1B JUNE 2023 NOTES AT 4.333%; 15/05/2018 – Microchip gets China antitrust approval to buy Microsemi

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) by 6.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc sold 86,354 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.29 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.81 million, down from 1.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $16.09. About 1.12M shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 36.76% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 15/03/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – NUANCE’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS NOW CONSISTS OF SEVEN MEMBERS, ALL OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Sends Open Letter to Nuance Commun Bd and Incoming CEO Mark Benjamin; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN SENDS OPEN LETTER TO NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN – BELIEVES NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS BOARD SHOULD REQUEST KATHRYN MARTIN ACCEPT SHAREHOLDER’S REPEATED OPPOSITION TO BOARD SEAT & RESIGN; 07/03/2018 – Nuance and Epic Team to Deliver Array of AI-powered Healthcare Virtual Assistants; 28/03/2018 – Nuance Digital Messaging Connects People with Brands One Billion Times a Year; 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Sends Open Letter To Nuance Communications Board And Incoming CEO Mark Benjamin; 15/03/2018 – William Janeway Retires From Nuance Bd of Directors; 09/05/2018 – Nuance 2Q Rev $514.2M; 05/03/2018 – NUANCE IN AI PACT W/ PARTNERS HEALTHCARE

Since January 10, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $715,634 activity. Shares for $29,014 were sold by Ortmanns Stefan on Friday, February 1. $23,640 worth of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) was sold by Tempesta Daniel David. On Friday, February 1 the insider BEAUDOIN THOMAS L sold $130,824.

Analysts await Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, up 11.76% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.17 per share. NUAN’s profit will be $55.13 million for 21.17 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Nuance Communications, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.52% negative EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $751,106 activity. 3,585 shares were sold by LITTLE MITCHELL R, worth $326,860 on Wednesday, February 13.

