As Microchip Technology (MCHP) Share Value Declined, Holder Associated Banc-Corp Decreased Position by $1.04 Million; Keystone Financial Planning Lowered Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stake by $6.49 Million

Associated Banc-Corp decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) by 15.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Associated Banc-Corp sold 12,694 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The institutional investor held 71,447 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.93M, down from 84,141 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Associated Banc-Corp who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $89.69. About 330,635 shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 15/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees Closing Microsemi Buy In Late May or Early June; 04/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Ba1 CFR TO MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY; NEW SENIOR SEC; 13/04/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY SEES MICROSEMI MERGER COMPLETED JUNE 2018; 05/03/2018 The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation of Microsemi Corporation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Microchip Technology Incorporated; 30/05/2018 – S&P REVISES MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BB’; 29/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY COMPLETES MICROSEMI ACQUISITION; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech 4Q Adj EPS $1.40; 23/04/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY – ANTICIPATES THAT MICROSEMI DEAL WILL BE COMPLETED IN JUNE 2018; 29/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees Deal Immediately Adding to Adjusted EPS; 13/04/2018 – Microchip Technology Gets U.S. Antitrust Clearance for Microsemi Buy

Keystone Financial Planning Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by 62.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keystone Financial Planning Inc sold 122,456 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 74,551 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.03M, down from 197,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $48.48. About 2.01M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Invests Com reported 0.43% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Royal London Asset Management Limited accumulated 0% or 2.33 million shares. Hollow Brook Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 4.11% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Dsc Limited Partnership reported 5,113 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Kistler accumulated 0.34% or 15,030 shares. 247,956 were accumulated by Verity And Verity Lc. Notis invested in 0.83% or 31,910 shares. Eastern State Bank owns 111,045 shares. Guardian Advsr LP reported 15,125 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Jcic Asset Mngmt accumulated 709 shares. 62,828 were accumulated by Highlander Capital Mngmt Lc. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 5,472 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. F&V Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 5.53% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Flow Traders Us Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Reliant Management Ltd Liability accumulated 16,140 shares.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.17B for 16.38 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Keystone Financial Planning Inc, which manages about $143.92 million and $202.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico (NYSE:PEP) by 3,389 shares to 59,693 shares, valued at $7.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock (NYSE:BLK) by 2,904 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,692 shares, and has risen its stake in Glaxosmithkline (NYSE:GSK).

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/21/2019: LEDS, VIOT, ADI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cisco: Shivering China Comments And Tech Implications – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Could Easily Take On More Debt – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/09/2019: UBER, TTD, ATVI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Cisco Systems (CSCO) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

More notable recent Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Need To Know: Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microchip Technology Enters Oversold Territory (MCHP) – Nasdaq” published on May 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Microchip Technology (MCHP) a Suitable Value Pick Now? – Nasdaq” on January 07, 2019. More interesting news about Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Sum Up The Pieces: FXL Could Be Worth $75 – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Microchip Technology to Webcast Annual Shareholders’ Meeting – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold MCHP shares while 210 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 317.11 million shares or 20.08% more from 264.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Exane Derivatives has 25,930 shares. Deltec Asset Mgmt Ltd Com holds 0.07% or 4,000 shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). 148,494 were accumulated by Harber Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co. Pinnacle Ptnrs Inc owns 37,576 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. 678 were accumulated by Reilly Advsrs Limited Company. Churchill Management Corp has 3,729 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 0.07% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Signaturefd Limited Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 2,224 shares. Washington Trust Commercial Bank invested in 729 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.04% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) or 164,097 shares. Creative Planning reported 26,235 shares. Huntington Bancorporation holds 4,356 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv holds 0.02% or 117,449 shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt LP has invested 0% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP).