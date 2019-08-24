As Microchip Technology (MCHP) Share Price Declined, Tegean Capital Management Upped by $3.28 Million Its Position; Altra Indl Motion (AIMC) Share Price Declined While Pentwater Capital Management LP Has Decreased by $13.02 Million Its Position

Tegean Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) by 80% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tegean Capital Management Llc bought 40,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The hedge fund held 90,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.47 million, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tegean Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.58% or $5 during the last trading session, reaching $84.58. About 1.99M shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 05/03/2018 The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation of Microsemi Corporation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Microchip Technology Incorporated; 20/04/2018 – Microsemi/Microchip Being Reviewed Under Mofcom Simple Procedure; 30/05/2018 – S&P REVISES MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BB’; 23/04/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY – ANTICIPATES THAT MICROSEMI DEAL WILL BE COMPLETED IN JUNE 2018; 18/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY SAYS ENTERED AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, AMENDING CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED JUNE 27, 2013 – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – Easily Implement Low-power Touch Pads with Surface Gestures Using Microchip’s New Software Library; 28/03/2018 – Microchip Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC – ON PENDING ACQUISITION OF MICROSEMI, EXPECT SEVERAL OTHER COUNTRIES TO CLEAR THEIR ANTI-TRUST REVIEW THIS MONTH; 08/05/2018 – MICROCHIP 4Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.40, EST. $1.35; 02/04/2018 – Microchip Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Pentwater Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Altra Indl Motion Corp (AIMC) by 40.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pentwater Capital Management Lp sold 420,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.20% . The hedge fund held 605,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.79M, down from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pentwater Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Altra Indl Motion Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.30% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $24.31. About 343,918 shares traded. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) has declined 33.50% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.50% the S&P500. Some Historical AIMC News: 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION – UPON COMPLETION DEAL, CO INTENDS TO PRIORITIZE DEBT PAY DOWN WHILE MAINTAINING CURRENT DIVIDEND POLICY; 07/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP. TO COMBINE WITH FORTIVE’S AUTOMATION & SPECIALTY PLATFORM TO CREATE A GLOBAL LEADER IN THE POWER TRANSMISSION AND MOTION CONTROL INDUSTRY; 14/03/2018 – VF Corp Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Altra(R), an Athletic and Performance-Based Lifestyle Footwear Brand, From ICON Health & Fitness; 07/03/2018 – Altra Industrial Motion Will Remain Headquartered in Braintree, Massachusetts; 07/03/2018 – Altra Combined Co Expected to Generate Cumulative 5-Yr Free Cash Flows in Excess of $1B; 27/04/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP AIMC.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $2.36 TO $2.49; 07/03/2018 – Altra, Fortive Transaction Expected to Generate Annual Cost Synergies of $46M by Yr Four; 14/03/2018 – VF REPORTS PACT TO BUY ALTRA FROM ICON HEALTH; 07/03/2018 – Altra Transaction Has Aggregate Value of $3 Billion; 07/03/2018 – Fortive Agrees to Combine Automation and Specialty Businesses With Altra Industrial Motion

Pentwater Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.28 billion and $7.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (Put) by 4.48 million shares to 5.02 million shares, valued at $557.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) by 110,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.16 million shares, and has risen its stake in Turquoise Hill Res Ltd (NYSE:TRQ).

Analysts await Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 7.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.64 per share. AIMC’s profit will be $44.51 million for 8.81 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Altra Industrial Motion Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.82% negative EPS growth.

