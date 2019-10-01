As Microchip Technology (MCHP) Market Value Declined, Tegean Capital Management Has Upped Its Holding by $3.01 Million; Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Trimmed Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position by $386,536

Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 14.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa sold 5,086 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 31,090 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.38M, down from 36,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $292.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.23% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $69.04. About 5.29M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil investors voted down four shareholder proposals in its annual meeting, including one that would require the oil giant to report on its political lobbying; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL ANNOUNCES 84 PERCENT INCREASE IN P’NYANG RESOURCE, POTENTIAL EXPANSION IN PNG; 29/03/2018 – New York AG: Statement From A.G. Schneiderman On Victory Over Exxon In Federal Lawsuit; 17/04/2018 – ETHOSENERGY SAYS HAS BEEN AWARDED A MULTI-MLN DOLLAR CONTRACT BY EXXONMOBIL FOR WORK AT BAYTOWN REFINERY IN TEXAS; 07/03/2018 – GM CEO Wants EV Tax Credits, Exxon Boosts Spending: Energy Wrap; 08/03/2018 – ExxonMobil Renews Longstanding Commitment to Women’s Economic Empowerment; 29/03/2018 – PETROBRAS, QPI AND EXXON WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Body found after Connecticut fire, hostage drama; 23/05/2018 – Exxon plans to cut methane emission by 15 pct by 2020; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL ON LOBBYING PAYMENTS AND DISCLOSURE

Tegean Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) by 38.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tegean Capital Management Llc bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The hedge fund held 125,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.84 million, up from 90,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tegean Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $92.58. About 1.87M shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 21/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY SAYS INTENDS TO OFFER THROUGH PRIVATE PLACEMENT UP TO $2 BLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR SECURED NOTES – SEC FILING; 23/05/2018 – Microchip Technology Announces Receipt of Antitrust Clearance in Taiwan, Approval of Microsemi Shareholders, and Expected Closing Date of Its Acquisition of Microsemi; 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within WESCO International, Microchip Technology, Collegium Pharmaceutical, Actuant, To; 13/04/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC – ANTICIPATES THAT MERGER WILL BE COMPLETED IN JUNE 2018; 05/03/2018 The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation of Microsemi Corporation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Microchip Technology Incorporated; 15/05/2018 – Microchip Technology Announces Receipt Of Antitrust Clearance In China, Japan, The Philippines, Germany And Austria For Its Acquisition Of Microsemi; 08/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECH -CEO SAYS NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT FROM CHINA, ZTE ON EARNINGS – CONF CALL; 23/04/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY REPORTS MOFCOM REVIEW OF PURCHASE OF MICRO; 22/05/2018 – Fitch’s Actions Affect $13.3 Billion of Total Microchip Debt; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech 4Q Adj EPS $1.40

Tegean Capital Management Llc, which manages about $366.79 million and $113.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nelnet Inc (NYSE:NNI) by 25,000 shares to 75,000 shares, valued at $4.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cm Fin Inc (NASDAQ:CMFN) by 198,843 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,000 shares, and cut its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold MCHP shares while 237 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 255.35 million shares or 19.48% less from 317.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). The Maryland-based Brown Advisory has invested 0.02% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). First United Bancshares Tru stated it has 20,684 shares. 152,718 were reported by Bb&T Ltd Liability Corporation. Pinnacle Fincl Inc invested in 0.21% or 32,581 shares. Evermay Wealth Mngmt Ltd holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 3,035 shares. Sigma Planning invested 0.02% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Gotham Asset Mngmt has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Apg Asset Mngmt Nv accumulated 135,049 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested 0.01% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Bancorporation Of New York Mellon Corporation owns 3.60 million shares. Cwm Lc holds 1,732 shares. Whittier Trust has invested 0% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). 40,900 were reported by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. Hartline Investment Corporation stated it has 18,675 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Berkley W R accumulated 4.91% or 308,650 shares. Fayerweather Charles stated it has 1.4% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Lucas Mngmt owns 29,173 shares for 2.65% of their portfolio. Citigroup has 4.54M shares. Driehaus Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 2,921 shares. First Tru Advisors Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.44% or 3.01M shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Management Ltd has 0.04% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Highstreet Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.14% or 37,621 shares. Regentatlantic Limited Liability Co invested in 82,619 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Bright Rock Capital Mgmt Limited stated it has 1.63% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Silvercrest Asset Management Group Limited Liability holds 549,870 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Rothschild & Asset Mngmt Us has invested 0% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Wealthquest owns 13,305 shares. First Retail Bank holds 88,888 shares. Strs Ohio has 0.95% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85B for 18.97 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.