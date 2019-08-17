As Microchip Technology (MCHP) Market Value Declined, Holder Commerce Bank Decreased Its Holding; As Visa (V) Stock Value Rose, Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Lifted Stake

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 12.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc bought 4,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 36,830 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.75M, up from 32,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $399.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $178.23. About 8.16 million shares traded or 16.74% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 11/05/2018 – Peeks Social Commences Next Phase of Visa Card Program; 17/04/2018 – Anomali Partners with Visa to Offer Global Payment Breach Intelligence; 15/03/2018 – Chase and Avios Group Limited Introduce the Iberia and Aer Lingus Visa® Signature Cards, Just in Time for Summer Travel; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Transactions Processed 29.3B; 30/03/2018 – Russia Lashes Back | John Bolton’s Politics | Trump’s Visa Dilemma; 28/03/2018 – Investors’ Soapbox: Bitcoin Can’t Take a Bite Out of Visa, Mastercard — Barrons.com; 06/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban – letter; 24/05/2018 – VISA INVESTS FOR LATAM, CARIBBEAN MOBILE PAYMENTS/TOKENIZATION; 15/03/2018 – Chase and Avios Group Limited Introduce the lberia and Aer Lingus Visa® Signature Cards, Just in Time for Summer Travel Bookings to Europe; 30/03/2018 – Visa Inc. Announces Resignation of Gary A. Hoffman From the Board of Directors

Commerce Bank decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) by 7.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerce Bank sold 4,370 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The institutional investor held 50,661 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.20 million, down from 55,031 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerce Bank who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $88.38. About 1.53M shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Afms, Removes From Watch Microchip Tech Unsolicited Rtg; 07/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY ON MOFCOM APPROVAL FOR MICROSEMI DEAL- BELIEVE REVIEW PROCESS IS RUNNING SMOOTHLY; CO OPTIMISTIC IT WILL RECEIVE CLEARANCE SHORTLY; 05/03/2018 The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation of Microsemi Corporation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Microchip Technology Incorporated; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY PRICES $2.0B NOTE OFFERING; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Select Mid Cap Growth Adds Microchip, Cuts CoStar; 29/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Closes $68.78/Share Buy Of Microsemi; 20/04/2018 – MICROSEMI/MICROCHIP BEING REVIEWED PER MOFCOM SIMPLE PROCEDURE; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech 4Q Cash Flow From Operations $359.6M; 29/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY COMPLETES MICROSEMI ACQUISITION; 08/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECH -CEO SAYS NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT FROM CHINA, ZTE ON EARNINGS – CONF CALL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold MCHP shares while 210 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 317.11 million shares or 20.08% more from 264.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aviva Public Limited Company has 87,699 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 0.05% or 12,500 shares. 64,105 were reported by Amp. Gateway Advisers Ltd Liability reported 232,609 shares. Kentucky Retirement System has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). New York-based Arrow Fincl has invested 0.01% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Cls Invests Limited Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Friess Assocs Limited Liability Co has 1.16% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability invested in 0.09% or 34,553 shares. Hap Trading Limited Liability Corp has 40,220 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. 635,000 were accumulated by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Cornerstone Advsr has 2,370 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Gideon Capital reported 0.83% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Hallmark Mngmt holds 206,641 shares or 1.87% of its portfolio. Prio Wealth LP invested in 0.02% or 6,315 shares.

Commerce Bank, which manages about $8.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (NYSE:FRC) by 226,981 shares to 273,719 shares, valued at $27.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 8,438 shares in the quarter, for a total of 227,080 shares, and has risen its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY).

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc, which manages about $137.53 million and $160.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT) by 5,530 shares to 85,125 shares, valued at $7.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.