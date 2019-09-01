As Microchip Technology Com (MCHP) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Stonebridge Capital Advisors Has Decreased Holding by $1.03 Million; As Encore Wire (WIRE) Stock Price Declined, First Dallas Securities Cut Stake

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc Com (MCHP) by 21.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc sold 12,524 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The institutional investor held 45,327 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.76M, down from 57,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $86.33. About 961,017 shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 23/05/2018 – Microchip Technology Incorporated Prices $2.0 Billion Note Offering; 22/05/2018 – Fitch’s Actions Affect $13.3 Billion of Total Microchip Debt; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees 1Q Adjusted Gross Margin 61.5%-62%; 23/04/2018 – Microchip: Special Meeting of Microsemi Stockholders to Consider Approval to Be Held on May 22; 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within WESCO International, Microchip Technology, Collegium Pharmaceutical, Actuant, To; 23/04/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY – ANTICIPATES THAT MICROSEMI DEAL WILL BE COMPLETED IN JUNE 2018; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees FY19 Capital Expenditures $200M-$250M; 15/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY – ANTICIPATES THAT MICROSEMI MERGER WILL BE COMPLETED IN LATE MAY/EARLY JUNE; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY PRICES $1B JUNE 2023 NOTES AT 4.333%; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba1 Cfr To Microchip Technology; New Senior Secured Debt At Baa3

First Dallas Securities Inc decreased its stake in Encore Wire Corp (WIRE) by 62.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Dallas Securities Inc sold 12,546 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.90% . The institutional investor held 7,550 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $432,000, down from 20,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc who had been investing in Encore Wire Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $53.99. About 34,597 shares traded. Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) has risen 17.60% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.60% the S&P500. Some Historical WIRE News: 19/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within ICF International, Invitae, Encore Wire, Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Syndax Pharma; 19/03/2018 – Endologix Reports Positive Results from Global ENCORE Analysis with Polymer Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) Using Ovation; 09/04/2018 – ASGN’S ECS GETS $17.5B ENCORE III IDIQ CONTRACT VEHICLE BY DISA; 17/05/2018 – The Republican: Off the table: Wynn Resorts declines offers from MGM, Caesars to buy Encore Boston Harbor; 19/03/2018 – Endologix Reports Positive Results from Global ENCORE Analysis with Polymer Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) Using Ovation Abdominal Stent Graft Systems; 27/04/2018 – Medford Trnscrpt: Wynn’s Boston gaming resort renamed `Encore Boston Harbor’; 27/04/2018 – WYNN CEO MATT MADDOX PROPOSES CALLING CASINO ‘ENCORE BOSTON HARBOR’; 27/04/2018 – Wynn Proposes Change To Name Of $2.5 Billion Boston Casino To Encore Boston Harbor — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – Encore Wire Corporation Earnings Release and Conference Call Announcement; 21/05/2018 – Syndax Pharmaceuticals: Elucidating The Results Of The Phase 2 ENCORE 601 Trial

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold MCHP shares while 210 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 317.11 million shares or 20.08% more from 264.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Ltd Liability Company has invested 1.49% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 46,101 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Adage Capital Prns Group Ltd Liability reported 95,356 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 433 were reported by Parkside Comml Bank And Trust. Thrivent For Lutherans stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Fiduciary Trust holds 0.05% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) or 20,369 shares. Bb&T has invested 0.1% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Moreover, Northern Tru Corporation has 0.07% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Valley Natl Advisers invested 0.01% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Management Ltd Company reported 0.97% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). 19,800 were reported by Bright Rock Cap Ltd Liability Company. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.04% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Stonebridge Capital Limited Company reported 0.7% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Regions Finance has 0.01% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). 83,610 are owned by Williams Jones Lc.

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $829.10 million and $538.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Short (CSJ) by 18,761 shares to 24,499 shares, valued at $1.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kraft Heinz Co Com by 27,455 shares in the quarter, for a total of 142,075 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (NYSE:ABBV).

