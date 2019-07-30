As Microchip Technology Com (MCHP) Share Value Declined, Logan Capital Management Raised Its Position by $1.49 Million; Kerrisdale Advisers Position in Intelsat S A (I) Has Raised by $30.39 Million as Market Value Declined

Logan Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Microchip Technology Com (MCHP) by 39.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Logan Capital Management Inc bought 18,175 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 63,667 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.28M, up from 45,492 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microchip Technology Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $98.38. About 1.56 million shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has declined 8.20% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY PRICES $2.0B NOTE OFFERING; 13/04/2018 – Microchip Technology Announces Receipt Of Antitrust Clearance In U.S. For Its Acquisition Of Microsemi; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC – CURRENTLY EXPECTS THAT MERGER WILL CLOSE ON MAY 29, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Raises Quarterly Dividend to 36.35c From 36.3c; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns a ‘BB+’ First-Time Rating to Microchip Technology; Outlook Stable; 13/04/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY SEES MICROSEMI MERGER COMPLETED JUNE 2018; 05/03/2018 The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation of Microsemi Corporation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Microchip Technology Incorporated; 08/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC – ON PENDING ACQUISITION OF MICROSEMI, EXPECT SEVERAL OTHER COUNTRIES TO CLEAR THEIR ANTI-TRUST REVIEW THIS MONTH; 17/05/2018 – China Approves Toshiba Microchip Deal, Signaling Thaw With U.S; 20/04/2018 – Microsemi/Microchip Being Reviewed Under Mofcom Simple Procedure

Kerrisdale Advisers Llc increased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 157.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc bought 2.03 million shares as the company’s stock declined 5.30% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.31 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.84 million, up from 1.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $21.91. About 2.44 million shares traded or 32.40% up from the average. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 59.33% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.90% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q EBITDA $418.6M; 16/04/2018 – Intelsat General Part of Team Selected to Build New Satellite Navigation Payload for the Federal Aviation Administration; 02/04/2018 – Intelsat Announces Final Results and Final Settlement of Tender Offer for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A. and Notic; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT SEES FY REV. $2.06B TO $2.11B, EST. $2.11B; 08/03/2018 OneWeb Finalizes Executive Team Appointments Leading Up to the Launch of Global Constellation and Services; 24/04/2018 – Intelsat General Selected to Deliver Radio and Television Programming to U.S. Troops Worldwide; 09/04/2018 – Intelsat Debuts New MCPC Platform to Support Regional and International Programmers Looking to Expand Cable, DTH and IPTV Distribution across Central and Eastern Europe; 10/04/2018 – Intelsat Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SAYS INTELSAT NEEDS IMMEDIATE CAPITAL RAISE; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Contracted Backlog $8.6B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold MCHP shares while 210 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 317.11 million shares or 20.08% more from 264.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shine Inv Advisory Svcs Incorporated accumulated 578 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Hilltop Holdings holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 2,519 shares. The California-based Fdx has invested 0.05% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Morgan Dempsey Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested in 0.01% or 388 shares. Apg Asset Nv invested in 117,449 shares. Hightower Advsrs Lc owns 0.02% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 41,065 shares. Markel Corporation stated it has 151,000 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Citadel Ltd Company has invested 0.04% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Papp L Roy Assoc reported 0.4% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Bradley Foster Sargent Ct accumulated 3,050 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.1% or 1.44M shares. First Bancorporation accumulated 5,751 shares. Veritable Lp owns 5,447 shares. North Star Inv Mgmt has 7,521 shares. Wellington Mngmt Grp Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Logan Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.06 billion and $1.63 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 26,035 shares to 135,369 shares, valued at $11.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dycom Inds Inc Com (NYSE:DY) by 7,431 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,975 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $751,106 activity. CHAPMAN MATTHEW W had sold 4,660 shares worth $424,246.

