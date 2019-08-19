As Microchip Technology Com (MCHP) Share Price Declined, Stonebridge Capital Advisors Lowered Its Stake; Omni Partners Llp Raised Red Hat (RHT) Position by $48.24 Million

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc Com (MCHP) by 21.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc sold 12,524 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The institutional investor held 45,327 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.76M, down from 57,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.42B market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $89.99. About 1.37M shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 21/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY SAYS INTENDS TO OFFER THROUGH PRIVATE PLACEMENT UP TO $2 BLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR SECURED NOTES – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech 4Q EPS 58c; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech 4Q Adj EPS $1.40; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees FY19 Capital Expenditures $200M-$250M; 23/05/2018 – Microchip Technology Announces Receipt of Antitrust Clearance in Taiwan, Approval of Microsemi Shareholders, and Expected Closing Date of Its Acquisition of Microsemi; 07/05/2018 – Microchip does not confirm reports on China approval of Microsemi bid; 13/04/2018 – Microchip Technology Gets U.S. Antitrust Clearance for Microsemi Buy; 31/05/2018 – Increase System Performance in Closed-loop Control Applications with New PIC® and AVR® MCUs; 12/04/2018 – Microchip Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Closes $68.78/Share Buy Of Microsemi

Omni Partners Llp increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 64.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omni Partners Llp bought 265,079 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 673,841 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123.11 million, up from 408,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omni Partners Llp who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 21/03/2018 – CloudBees Jenkins Enterprise Now Available for Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC – SEES FY 2019 OPERATING CASH FLOW TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.035 BLN TO $1.045 BLN; 07/05/2018 – Using OpenShift on OpenStack, Red Hat Customers Power Infrastructure and Application Modernization; 22/05/2018 – Red Hat and Juniper Networks Expand Collaboration to Provide a Simplified and More Secure Path to Multicloud; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N SEES FY 2019 GAAP SHR ABOUT $2.25 TO $2.28; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR: Upgrade Reflects Red Hat’s Continued Strong Operating Performance Due to Shr Gains in the Server Operating System Market; 08/05/2018 – CyberArk Conjur Enterprise Now Available on Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 03/05/2018 – C3 Recognized as Red Hat Certified Cloud and Service Provider; 01/05/2018 – Red Hat to Livestream Red Hat Summit Press Conference and General Sessions; 19/04/2018 – Red Hat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $829.10 million and $538.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Short (CSJ) by 18,761 shares to 24,499 shares, valued at $1.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nordstrom Inc Com (NYSE:JWN) by 10,756 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,198 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc Com (NASDAQ:GILD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold MCHP shares while 210 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 317.11 million shares or 20.08% more from 264.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Johnson Inc reported 1,055 shares. Oppenheimer holds 27,039 shares. The New York-based Grp Incorporated Inc has invested 0.03% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Naples Glob Limited Liability invested in 31,560 shares or 0.67% of the stock. Farmers And Merchants Invs stated it has 99 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Friess Assocs Ltd Liability Company owns 190,645 shares for 1.16% of their portfolio. Boston Ptnrs holds 0% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 27,282 shares. Rampart Investment Mngmt Co Lc reported 0.06% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Shine Invest Advisory Incorporated invested in 0.02% or 578 shares. Riverhead Cap Management invested in 0.02% or 7,006 shares. Horizon Ltd Company holds 0.01% or 2,630 shares in its portfolio. Miller Howard New York invested in 40,300 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdg Sa stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). 10,211 were reported by First Hawaiian State Bank. Geode Cap Ltd Liability Company reported 0.07% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP).