As Michaels (MIK) Share Price Declined, Bernzott Capital Advisors Has Increased Holding by $2.78 Million; Fidelity Natl Info Services In (FIS) Shareholder Old Dominion Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake as Shares Rose

Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its stake in Michaels (MIK) by 14.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought 253,080 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.45% . The institutional investor held 2.03 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.20 million, up from 1.78 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors who had been investing in Michaels for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $978.24M market cap company. The stock increased 15.54% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $6.47. About 5.95 million shares traded or 101.83% up from the average. The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) has declined 66.31% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.31% the S&P500. Some Historical MIK News: 04/04/2018 – Michaels and Sequential Brands Group Announce Expansion of Martha Stewart Offerings with Exclusive New Celebrations Collection for DIY Entertaining Enthusiasts; 22/04/2018 – DJ Michaels Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MIK); 22/03/2018 – MICHAELS COMPANIES INC – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES WILL BE BETWEEN $160 MLN AND $170 MLN; 22/03/2018 – MICHAELS COMPANIES INC MIK.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $5.217 BLN TO $5.293 BLN; 22/03/2018 – MICHAELS COMPANIES INC – SEES 2018 COMPARABLE STORE SALES TO INCREASE BETWEEN 0% AND 1.5%; 22/03/2018 – MICHAELS 4Q ADJ EPS $1.19, EST. $1.18; 22/03/2018 – Michaels Cos. Plans to Open 19 New Michaels Stores and Relocate 17 Michaels Stores in FY18; 04/04/2018 – MICHAELS & SEQUENTIAL BRANDS EXPAND MARTHA STEWART OFFERINGS; 21/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: Crafts retailer Michaels to close all Aaron Brothers stores; 17/05/2018 – Michaels Recalls Pottery Wheel Kits Due to Fire and Burn Hazard

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Info Services In (FIS) by 75.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc sold 8,047 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 2,564 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $302,000, down from 10,611 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Info Services In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $136.71. About 257,252 shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 02/05/2018 – New FIS Study Finds Larger U.S. and U.K. Banks Are Vulnerable to Losing Critical Small-Midsized Business Customers; 02/05/2018 – UNIONBANK OF PHILIPPINES CHOOSES FIS TO DIGITIZE LOAN PROCESSES; 14/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES – TO USE OFFERING PROCEEDS TO REPAY PORTION OF ABOUT $1.275 BLN OUTSTANDING UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q EPS 54c; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National: Raises full-Yr EPS Guidance; 16/03/2018 – FIS Recognized for Best-in-Class Wealth Management Outsourcing by Family Wealth Report Awards; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Fidelity National Info Services’ Sr Unsecd Nts ‘BBB’; 01/05/2018 – FIS 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.09, EST. $1.05; 11/04/2018 – FIS Recognizes Ten Clients for Innovation in 2018 Impact Awards; 10/04/2018 – FIS Named “Best of Challenge” in 2018 PYMNTS.com Voice Challenge with Amazon Alexa

Bernzott Capital Advisors, which manages about $528.67M and $826.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hill (NYSE:HRC) by 15,305 shares to 135,262 shares, valued at $14.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medpace by 52,440 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 260,245 shares, and cut its stake in Generac (NYSE:GNRC).

Analysts await Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.40 EPS, up 5.26% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.33 per share. FIS’s profit will be $858.82 million for 24.41 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual EPS reported by Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.35% negative EPS growth.

