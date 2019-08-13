As Michaels Cos (MIK) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Highfields Capital Management LP Has Decreased Stake by $44.00 Million; Secor Capital Advisors LP Trimmed Position in Moelis & Co (MC) by $2.63 Million

Secor Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Moelis & Co (MC) by 83.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Secor Capital Advisors Lp sold 64,072 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.83% . The hedge fund held 12,794 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $532,000, down from 76,866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Secor Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Moelis & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.62B market cap company. The stock increased 3.65% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $32.9. About 240,308 shares traded. Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) has declined 37.83% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MC News: 22/03/2018 – MOVES-Moelis names Joel Thompson managing director; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-State Street, Aon, HSBC, Moelis; 23/04/2018 – Moelis & 1Q EPS 75c; 05/03/2018 MOVES-Chubb, Deutsche Asset Management, Euromoney, BOfA Merrill, Moelis; 23/04/2018 – MOELIS & CO 1Q REV. $219.4M, EST. $199.3M; 30/05/2018 – BRIGHTVIEW HOLDINGS INC SAYS MOELIS & COMPANY, SMBC NIKKO ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-State Street, Aon, HSBC, Moelis, Willis Towers Watson; 13/05/2018 – Adnoc Drilling Said to Hold Talks About Baker Hughes Partnership; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA-La Colombe said to hire Moelis in bid for $1 bln valuation- Bloomberg; 22/03/2018 – Moelis Adds Morgan Stanley’s Thompson for Health-Care Dealmaking

Highfields Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Michaels Cos Inc (MIK) by 54.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highfields Capital Management Lp analyzed 4.00 million shares as the company's stock declined 36.45% . The hedge fund held 3.29 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.58 million, down from 7.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highfields Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Michaels Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $925.29M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $5.85. About 2.13M shares traded. The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) has declined 66.31% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.31% the S&P500.

Secor Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $500.47 million and $484.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 28,009 shares to 34,712 shares, valued at $1.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) by 110,102 shares in the quarter, for a total of 160,740 shares, and has risen its stake in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH).

More notable recent Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) news were published by various financial news sources.

Analysts await The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.14 EPS, down 6.67% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.15 per share. MIK’s profit will be $22.14M for 10.45 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by The Michaels Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -54.84% negative EPS growth.

Highfields Capital Management Lp, which manages about $22.71B and $727.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 8,168 shares to 47,872 shares, valued at $13.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.