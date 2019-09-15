As Michaels Cos Inc/The (MIK) Market Valuation Declined, American International Group Has Raised Stake by $394,424; Unilever Plc (UL) Valuation Declined While Harding Loevner LP Has Trimmed Position by $5.35 Million

Harding Loevner Lp decreased its stake in Unilever Plc (UL) by 3.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harding Loevner Lp sold 87,783 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.22% . The hedge fund held 2.75M shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $170.70M, down from 2.84 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harding Loevner Lp who had been investing in Unilever Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $160.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $61.14. About 529,591 shares traded. The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) has risen 6.05% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical UL News: 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER PLC – FOR FULL YEAR, EXPECT IMPROVEMENT IN UNDERLYING OPERATING MARGIN AND CASH FLOW; 15/03/2018 – UNILEVER PLC ULVR.L – UNILEVER WILL ALSO CONTINUE TO APPLY BOTH UK AND DUTCH CORPORATE GOVERNANCE CODES; 15/03/2018 – UNILEVER PLC ULVR.L – THESE DIVISIONS – BEAUTY & PERSONAL CARE, HOME CARE, AND FOODS & REFRESHMENT – WILL BE MORE EMPOWERED, WITH GREATER RESPONSIBILITY FOR MAKING LONG- TERM STRATEGIC CHOICES AND; 15/03/2018 – Unilever: Refreshment Unit Will Continue to Be Based in Rotterdam; 14/03/2018 – Unilever set to give up London HQ – Sky News; 29/03/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA FY NET INCOME 7.45B NAIRA; 07/03/2018 – Unilever’s Flora Food to close jumbo buyout loan; 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER PLC – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND RAISED 8% TO EUR 0.3872 PER SHARE; 22/03/2018 – UNILEVER TOP 10 SHAREHOLDER COLUMBIA THREADNEEDLE “DISAPPOINTED” BY COMPANY’S LACK OF ENGAGEMENT OVER HEADQUARTER MOVE; 23/04/2018 – UNILEVER INDONESIA 1Q NET INCOME 1.84T RUPIAH

American International Group Inc increased its stake in Michaels Cos Inc/The (MIK) by 27.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc bought 49,303 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.45% . The institutional investor held 229,020 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.99 million, up from 179,717 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in Michaels Cos Inc/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.57% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $9.57. About 5.16M shares traded or 34.91% up from the average. The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) has declined 66.31% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.31% the S&P500. Some Historical MIK News: 22/03/2018 – Michaels Cos. Sees FY18 Sales $5.22B-$5.3B; 22/03/2018 – Michaels Cos. 4Q Net $203M; 22/03/2018 – Michaels Cos. Plans to Open 19 New Michaels Stores and Relocate 17 Michaels Stores in FY18; 22/03/2018 – Michaels Cos. Sees 1Q Adj EPS 36c-Adj EPS 38c; 22/03/2018 – MICHAELS COMPANIES INC MIK.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.19 TO $2.32; 26/04/2018 – NEDAS Appoints Linda Michaels as Vice President of Business Development; 04/04/2018 – Michaels and Sequential Brands Group Announce Expansion of Martha Stewart Offerings with Exclusive New Celebrations Collection; 22/03/2018 – Michaels Cos. 4Q EPS $1.11; 17/05/2018 – Michaels Recalls Pottery Wheel Kits Due to Fire and Burn Hazard; 22/03/2018 – Michaels Cos. 4Q Adj EPS $1.19

Harding Loevner Lp, which manages about $36.30B and $21.78 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Companhia Brasileira De Dist (NYSE:CBD) by 95,579 shares to 4.70M shares, valued at $115.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP) by 17,334 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.09M shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU).

American International Group Inc, which manages about $24.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FB) by 8,304 shares to 898,042 shares, valued at $173.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Manpowergroup Inc (NYSE:MAN) by 4,083 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 138,832 shares, and cut its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC).