As Mgp Ingredients New (MGPI) Valuation Declined, Stephens Investment Management Group Has Lifted Its Position by $7.22 Million; Fj Capital Management Cut Stake in Investar Hldg (ISTR) by $2.05 Million

Fj Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Investar Hldg Corp (ISTR) by 20.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fj Capital Management Llc sold 93,209 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.03% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 362,791 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.24 million, down from 456,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fj Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Investar Hldg Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $236.95M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $23.62. About 9,691 shares traded. Investar Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ISTR) has declined 8.43% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.86% the S&P500. Some Historical ISTR News: 15/05/2018 – EY Announces John D’Angelo, CEO of Investar Bank, as Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2018 Award Finalist in the Gulf Coast Area; 28/03/2018 – lnvestar Holding Corporation Declares Cash Dividend; 15/05/2018 – EY Announces John D; 23/04/2018 – lnvestar Bank’s Newest C&I Division Adds Depth; 25/04/2018 – Investar Holding 1Q EPS 40c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Investar Holding Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISTR); 23/04/2018 – Investar Bank’s Newest C&I Division Adds Depth; 28/03/2018 Investar Holding Corporation Declares Cash Dividend

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc increased its stake in Mgp Ingredients Inc New (MGPI) by 15.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc bought 93,809 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 688,802 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.14 million, up from 594,993 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc who had been investing in Mgp Ingredients Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $68.99. About 102,336 shares traded. MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) has declined 23.52% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.95% the S&P500. Some Historical MGPI News: 02/05/2018 – MGP Ingredients 1Q Net $8.93M; 21/04/2018 – DJ MGP Ingredients Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MGPI); 23/04/2018 – MGP Ingredients Will Use Compostable and Biodegradable Alternatives; 16/05/2018 – MGP to Webcast Annual Meeting on May 23; 30/04/2018 – MGP Ingredients Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 7; 06/03/2018 TILL® American Wheat Vodka and George Remus® Bourbon Launch in Illinois with Breakthru Beverage; 02/05/2018 – MGP Ingredients 1Q EPS 52c; 29/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Assembly Biosciences, MGP Ingredients, Globant S.A, 8point3; 02/05/2018 – MGP Ingredients Sees 2018 Net Sales Growth in the High Single-Digit Percentage Range Versus 2017; 03/04/2018 – MGP Makes Commitment to Renewable Electric Energy; 100% of Electricity Will Come from Wind

More notable recent Investar Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ISTR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Investar declares $0.0551 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much Did Investar Holding Corporation’s (NASDAQ:ISTR) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Investar Holding Corporation Declares Cash Dividend Nasdaq:ISTR – GlobeNewswire” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about Investar Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ISTR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is PolarityTE, Inc. (PTE) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cyber Criminals Cash in on Millions With Formjacking, Posing a Serious Threat to Businesses and Consumers – Business Wire” with publication date: February 20, 2019.

Analysts await Investar Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ISTR) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.46 EPS, up 15.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.4 per share. ISTR’s profit will be $4.61M for 12.84 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by Investar Holding Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Fj Capital Management Llc, which manages about $217.40 million and $968.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Veritex Hldgs Inc by 760,442 shares to 3.10 million shares, valued at $75.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Natl Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:AMNB) by 67,423 shares in the quarter, for a total of 252,423 shares, and has risen its stake in Old Point Finl Corp (NASDAQ:OPOF).

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc, which manages about $3.08B and $4.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 29,329 shares to 373,640 shares, valued at $44.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wingstop Inc by 111,052 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 803,800 shares, and cut its stake in Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI).