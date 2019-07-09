As Mgp Ingredients (MGPI) Stock Declined, Walthausen & Company Has Raised Its Holding by $3.42 Million; Molina Healthcare (MOH) Holder Iridian Asset Management Upped Its Position by $11.44 Million

Iridian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH) by 7.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iridian Asset Management Llc bought 81,120 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.41% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.14 million shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $161.71M, up from 1.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iridian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Molina Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.59% or $3.72 during the last trading session, reaching $139.85. About 334,683 shares traded. Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) has risen 52.38% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.95% the S&P500. Some Historical MOH News: 29/05/2018 – Molina Healthcare Elects Richard Zoretic to Bd of Directors; 25/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Molina Healthcare, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 29, 2018 (MOH); 17/03/2018 – Mets Merized: MMO Exclusive: Two-Time Gold Glove Catcher, Bengie Molina; 06/03/2018 Molina Healthcare Announces Pricing of Synthetic Exchange Transaction; 30/04/2018 – MOLINA SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS $3.23 – $3.73, SAW $4.24 – $4.74; 25/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Molina Healthcare, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadli; 12/03/2018 – Molina Healthcare Awarded Texas CHIP Contracts; 24/05/2018 – MOLINA HEALTHCARE INC – JOSEPH W. WHITE, CURRENTLY CFO, HAS ANNOUNCED HIS PLANS TO RETIRE; 11/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH); 30/04/2018 – MOLINA 1Q ADJ EPS $1.71, EST. 77C

Walthausen & Company increased its stake in Mgp Ingredients Inc (MGPI) by 33.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walthausen & Company bought 44,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 177,374 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.68 million, up from 132,974 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walthausen & Company who had been investing in Mgp Ingredients Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $69.16. About 90,464 shares traded. MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) has declined 23.52% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.95% the S&P500. Some Historical MGPI News: 02/05/2018 – MGP Ingredients 1Q Net $8.93M; 23/04/2018 – MGP Ingredients Will Use Compostable and Biodegradable Alternatives; 23/04/2018 – MGP Takes Another Significant Step in Sustainability Efforts; Eliminates All Single Use Plastics at Co Facilities; 30/04/2018 – MGP Ingredients Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 7; 29/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Assembly Biosciences, MGP Ingredients, Globant S.A, 8point3; 25/05/2018 – MGP Ingredients Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – MGP to Webcast Annual Meeting on May 23; 21/04/2018 – DJ MGP Ingredients Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MGPI); 03/04/2018 – MGP Makes Commitment to Renewable Electric Energy; 100% of Electricity Will Come from Wind; 07/05/2018 – MGP Ingredients at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today

Iridian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $11.52B and $7.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Univar Inc by 83,796 shares to 10.89 million shares, valued at $241.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Versum Materials Inc. by 6.00 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,610 shares, and cut its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS).

More notable recent Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Molina Wins New Bulls On Cost Saving, Margin Opportunities – Benzinga” on January 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Health insurers in red after Dem debate – Seeking Alpha” published on June 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why You Should Like Molina Healthcare, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:MOH) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Zacks.com‘s news article titled: “Is Molina Healthcare (MOH) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year? – Zacks.com” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold MOH shares while 94 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 70.18 million shares or 4.45% more from 67.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold MGPI shares while 42 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 19.41 million shares or 2.44% more from 18.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Walthausen & Company, which manages about $1.45B and $769.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcgrath Rentcorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 7,730 shares to 296,842 shares, valued at $16.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sm Energy Company (NYSE:SM) by 174,590 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 276,540 shares, and cut its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank Corp (NASDAQ:BMTC).