As Mgm Resorts International (Put) (MGM) Share Price Rose, Springbok Capital Management Cut Stake; Csat Investment Advisory LP Holds Position in Alaska Air Group (ALK)

Springbok Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (Put) (MGM) by 88.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springbok Capital Management Llc sold 33,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.18% . The hedge fund held 4,500 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $129,000, down from 38,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springbok Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mgm Resorts International (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $29.36. About 1.56M shares traded. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has declined 2.44% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MGM News: 14/05/2018 – U.S. CASINO GAMING COMPANIES RISE AFTER U.S. TOP COURT BACKS NEW JERSEY’S BID TO LEGALIZE SPORTS BETTING; 29/05/2018 – MGM Resorts: Total Consideration of $850 Million for Real Estate and Operations; 29/05/2018 – MGM GROWTH PROPERTIES LLC – MGM RESORTS BELIEVE DEAL WILL BE VALUE-ACCRETIVE WITHIN FIRST YEAR OF CLOSE; 26/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – QTRLY REVPAR DECREASED 4.3% COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR QUARTER AT COMPANY’S LAS VEGAS STRIP RESORTS; 16/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – MGM RESORTS WILL RECEIVE ITS 50 PERCENT SHARE OF NET PROCEEDS AFTER CERTAIN TRANSACTION COSTS, OR APPROXIMATELY $162 MLN; 25/05/2018 – MGM Resorts International Named Among Nation’s 2018 Top Regional Companies for Diversity by DiversityInc; 19/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL MGM.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $41; 17/04/2018 – Melissa Powers Native Data Quality for Oracle Users; 08/05/2018 – MGM CEO: 33% OF ITS CASINOS RUN BY WOMEN, UP FROM ZERO IN 2000; 06/04/2018 – 24/7 Wall St: Is Wynn a Good Deal for MGM Resorts?

Csat Investment Advisory Lp increased its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK) by 85.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Csat Investment Advisory Lp bought 11,648 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% . The hedge fund held 25,237 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.61 million, up from 13,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Csat Investment Advisory Lp who had been investing in Alaska Air Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $64.86. About 282,140 shares traded. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has risen 1.57% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 09/05/2018 – SkyWest, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 per Share; 13/03/2018 – Alaska Air Group February Traffic Rose 7.9%; 03/04/2018 – ALASKA AIRLINES FLIGHT ATTENDANTS RATIFY MERGER CONTRACT: AFA; 03/05/2018 – ALASKA AIRLINES PLANS TO CONSTRUCT NEW BUILDING NEAR AIRPORT; 04/05/2018 – ALASKA AIR ISSUES FINANCIAL RECASTS FOR NEW ACCOUNTING STANDARD; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air Sees 2Q RASM to Decline About 2.75%-3.75%; 13/03/2018 – ALASKA AIR GROUP INC – FEB RPMS 3.78 BLN, UP 7.9 PCT; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air Presenting at Conference May 22; 04/05/2018 – Alaska Air Group Declares Quarterly Dividend; 17/05/2018 – ALASKA AIR SEES NO CURRENT OPERATING IMPACT FROM VOLCANO: EMAIL

More notable recent Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Alaska Air Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Can Alaska Air Stock Return to Triple-Digit Territory? – Motley Fool” published on September 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Alaska Airlines Raises Q3 Guidance as Turnaround Stays on Track – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Airlines To Carefully Meter 737 MAX Back Into Fleets – Benzinga” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why You Might Be Interested In Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Csat Investment Advisory Lp, which manages about $412.74 million and $283.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 13,877 shares to 9,608 shares, valued at $672,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd Sponsored Ads (NYSE:TSM) by 17,505 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,090 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

Springbok Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.29 billion and $2.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (Call) (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 39,050 shares to 40,800 shares, valued at $791,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Activision Blizzard Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Weibo Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:WB).

