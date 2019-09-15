As Mgm Resorts International (Put) (MGM) Market Value Rose, Holder Westchester Capital Management Cut Its Holding; Lincluden Management LTD Cut Cisco Systems (CSCO) Holding by $2.50 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Westchester Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (Put) (MGM) by 45.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Llc sold 207,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.18% . The institutional investor held 247,200 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.06 million, down from 454,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mgm Resorts International (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $29.07. About 4.67 million shares traded. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has declined 2.44% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MGM News: 25/05/2018 – MGM Resorts International Named Among Nation’s 2018 Top Regional Companies for Diversity by Diversitylnc; 26/04/2018 – MGM Resorts Expects Las Vegas Strip REVPAR to Increase 1 to 3 %; 19/04/2018 – MGM Resorts International and Invenergy Announce the Development of a 100-Megawatt Solar Array; 26/04/2018 – Genocide Survivor Will Share Story of Forgiveness at Women’s Leadership Conference in Las Vegas; 14/03/2018 – MGM Resorts Board Now Comprised of 12 Members; 17/04/2018 – Melissa Powers Native Data Quality for Oracle Users; 26/04/2018 – CITYCENTER HOLDINGS, LLC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $214 MLN IN CASH; 10/05/2018 – Todd Prince: Breaking: MGM Resorts announces a new $2.0 bln share repurchase program during its Analyst Day. Murren has said in; 14/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: US Supreme Court rules for New Jersey in state’s fight to legalize sports betting; $CZR, $MGM jumping; 29/05/2018 – MGM Growth Properties to Pay $625M to MGM Resorts for Developed Real Estate Assets

Lincluden Management Ltd decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 30.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincluden Management Ltd sold 46,275 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 105,027 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.75 million, down from 151,302 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $50.03. About 15.87 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 05/04/2018 – Colt Fast-Tracks the Delivery of New Services with Cisco Segment Routing and Ethernet VPN; 29/05/2018 – Cloudian to Present Media Archive Case Study at Cisco Future of Media Summit 2018; 13/05/2018 – Sonic Foundry Announces Migration Program for Cisco TCS and Former Polycom RealPresence Media Suite Customers; 16/04/2018 – GONG.IO – RECEIVED INVESTMENT FROM CISCO INVESTMENTS IN AN EXTENSION OF A1 FUNDING ROUND; 08/05/2018 – Dimension Data and Cisco Take Anti-Poaching Technology into Africa; 17/05/2018 – Tech Down After Cisco Outlook — Tech Roundup; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS SAYS ON MARCH 23, ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE AT INTERNATIONAL TRADE COMMISSION ISSUED A RECOMMENDED DETERMINATION – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – Cisco Completes Acquisition Of Accompany; 15/05/2018 – Saba Adds Chesapeake Energy, Exits AK Steel, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 04/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. winners and losers from trade tit-for-tat

Westchester Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.44B and $3.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. by 451,792 shares to 565,248 shares, valued at $27.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oaktree Capital Group Llc (NYSE:OAK) by 1.31 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.51 million shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY).

Since May 8, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $151.07 million activity. SALEM PAUL J bought $20.32M worth of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) on Wednesday, May 8.

Analysts await MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 37.50% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.24 per share. MGM’s profit will be $172.07 million for 22.02 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual earnings per share reported by MGM Resorts International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.48% EPS growth.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 16.90 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

