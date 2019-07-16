As Mgm Resorts International (MGM) Valuation Declined, Osborne Partners Capital Management Raised by $341,900 Its Position; Duncker Streett & Company Continues to Hold Holding in Medtronic Plc (MDT)

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (MGM) by 15.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc bought 13,676 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.71% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 100,978 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.59M, up from 87,302 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mgm Resorts International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $29.38. About 3.72 million shares traded. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has declined 19.25% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MGM News: 29/05/2018 – MGM Resorts to Buy New York Casino for About $605 Million–Update; 26/04/2018 – MGM Resorts: Cancellation of Major Prize Fight in May Moderates Expectations for 2Q, Particularly at Luxury Properties; 22/03/2018 – NewsChannel 12: BREAKING: The footage was obtained exclusively from MGM Resorts and shows Stephen Paddock hauling bags of; 26/04/2018 – MGM Springfield To Officially Open August 24, 2018; 06/04/2018 – 24/7 Wall St: Is Wynn a Good Deal for MGM Resorts?; 17/04/2018 – Hartford Courant: Possible MGM Bid For Wynn Boston Casino Raises Questions About Springfield; 22/03/2018 – MGM Resorts Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – PROJECT WILL BE OPERATIONAL BY END OF 2020; 26/04/2018 – MGM Resorts Expects Las Vegas Strip Net Revenue to Be Up Slightly; 16/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – MGM RESORTS WILL RECEIVE ITS 50 PERCENT SHARE OF NET PROCEEDS AFTER CERTAIN TRANSACTION COSTS, OR APPROXIMATELY $162 MLN

Duncker Streett & Company Inc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 12.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duncker Streett & Company Inc bought 3,463 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.65% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 31,601 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.88 million, up from 28,138 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duncker Streett & Company Inc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $133.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $99.82. About 3.02M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 2.43% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 09/03/2018 – Medtronic EVP & CFO Karen Parkhill to Speak at Barclays Healthcare Conference; 12/03/2018 – Applications Now Open for the 2018 Medtronic Global Champions Team; 18/05/2018 – FDA: MEDTRONIC RECALLS 529 MINDFRAME CAPTURE LP DEVICES; 01/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR DEEP BRAIN STIMULATION THERAPY; 24/05/2018 – Independent Stent Imaging Study Shows Excellent Healing Profile with Resolute Onyx DES in Complex Patients with Coronary Artery Disease; 03/05/2018 – lntact Vascular Announces Enrollment Completion of the Tack Optimized Balloon Angioplasty lll (TOBA lll) Clinical Trial; 06/05/2018 – CHINA EVERBRIGHT TO BUY LIFTECH STAKE FROM MEDTRONIC; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC 4Q ADJ EPS $1.42, EST. $1.38; 19/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC – ARCTIC FRONT ADVANCE CYROABLATION SYSTEM IS NOT APPROVED FOR TREATING PERSISTENT AF IN UNITED STATES; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Disciplined Equity Adds Medtronic, Exits Costco

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $512.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 100,950 shares to 5,139 shares, valued at $245,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 11,522 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,300 shares, and cut its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG).

Since March 7, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $151.10 million activity. The insider SALEM PAUL J bought $20.32M. $30,075 worth of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) was bought by GROUNDS WILLIAM WARWICK on Thursday, March 7.

More notable recent MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MGM Resorts declares $0.13 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on April 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Union Gaming adjusts estimates on MGM Resorts – Seeking Alpha” published on July 03, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “MGM Resorts International Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date – PRNewswire” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Friday I Recommended IPOs: CrowdStrike, Zoom, Fastly, Revolve, Slack; What To Sell/Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “MGM and Melco said to have gained share in Macau – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 26, 2019.

Duncker Streett & Company Inc, which manages about $337.79M and $434.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 4,112 shares to 54,228 shares, valued at $15.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Morgan Stanley: Medtronic’s $4B Financing Could Be 10-Cent EPS Tailwind – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Medtronic Completes Acquisition of Titan Spine NYSE:MDT – GlobeNewswire” published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Medtronic plc. (MDT) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Medtronic HeartWare(TM) HVAD(TM) Implanted via Less Invasive Thoracotomy Shows 95 Percent Freedom from Disabling Stroke at Two Years – GlobeNewswire” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Medtronic Announces Closing of Public Offering of â‚¬5 Billion of Senior Notes – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

