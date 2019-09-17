As Mgm Resorts International (MGM) Stock Value Rose, Waterfront Capital Partners Has Cut Position by $11.02 Million; Transocean LTD (RIG) Shareholder Gramercy Funds Management Trimmed Holding as Valuation Declined

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (MGM) by 64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc sold 393,619 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.18% . The hedge fund held 221,381 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.33 million, down from 615,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Mgm Resorts International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $29.5. About 3.74M shares traded. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has declined 2.44% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MGM News: 15/05/2018 – Fitch: Emphasis on Shareholder Returns at MGM Investor Day; 29/05/2018 – MGM Resorts to Buy New York Casino for About $605 Million–Update; 26/04/2018 – MGM Resorts 1Q Casino Revenue $1.39 Billion; 29/05/2018 – MGM RESORTS TO BUY EMPIRE CITY CASINO IN YONKERS, NEW YORK; 16/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS TO GET ABOUT $162M; 26/04/2018 – MGM Resorts Expects Las Vegas Strip Net Revenue to Be Up Slightly; 06/03/2018 Global Study Finds Entertainment Plays Key Role In People’s Identities and Overall Happiness; 29/05/2018 – MGM GROWTH PROPERTIES LLC – MGM RESORTS BELIEVE DEAL WILL BE VALUE-ACCRETIVE WITHIN FIRST YEAR OF CLOSE; 29/05/2018 – MGM GROWTH PROPERTIES – EXPECTS TO FUND DEAL WITH CASH, BORROWINGS, ISSUANCE OF OPERATING PARTNERSHIP UNITS TO UNIT OF MGM RESORTS; 05/04/2018 – $WYNN $MGM MGM Resorts may roll the dice and buy Wynn Resorts @nypost

Gramercy Funds Management Llc decreased its stake in Transocean Ltd (RIG) by 22.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc sold 175,504 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.42% . The hedge fund held 607,175 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.89 million, down from 782,679 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Transocean Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 7.76% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $6.01. About 27.06M shares traded or 34.73% up from the average. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 48c; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Loss/Shr 48c; 30/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 48C, EST. LOSS/SHR 37C; 21/03/2018 – TRANSOCEAN COMPULSORY PURCHASE OF REST SONGA STARTS MARCH 21; 30/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN 1Q ADJ NORMALIZED REV. $645M, EST. $616.1M; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN: COULD SEE DEEPWATER ACTIVITY OFFSHORE MEXICO IN ’18; 04/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD RIG.N : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SAYS IT WILL EVALUATE MORE M&A TARGETS IN 2018; 18/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD – AS OF APRIL 18, CONTRACT BACKLOG IS $12.5 BLN; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN – THROUGH A JV WITH FUNDS MANAGED AND/OR ADVISED BY HAYFIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, PURCHASED 33.3% INTEREST IN WEST RIGEL

Analysts await MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.33 EPS, up 37.50% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.24 per share. MGM’s profit will be $172.07M for 22.35 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual EPS reported by MGM Resorts International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.48% EPS growth.

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $264.42M and $607.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weingarten Rlty Invs (NYSE:WRI) by 302,826 shares to 707,171 shares, valued at $19.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:STWD) by 54,163 shares in the quarter, for a total of 706,996 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.77, from 1.59 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 46 investors sold MGM shares while 132 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 421.58 million shares or 1.44% more from 415.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0% or 22,980 shares in its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Com has invested 0.01% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). 221,381 are held by Waterfront Cap Ltd Company. Cambridge Invest Advisors invested in 0% or 18,556 shares. Parkside State Bank And Tru reported 504 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.03% invested in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.02% or 123,394 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0.08% of its portfolio in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Macquarie Group Ltd stated it has 165,900 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 7.26M shares. Twin Tree Management Lp stated it has 0.01% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Financial holds 0% of its portfolio in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) for 18 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 25,517 shares in its portfolio. Tru Of Vermont invested in 1,500 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Since May 8, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 sales for $151.07 million activity. Meister Keith A. bought $10.59M worth of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) on Friday, June 21.

Analysts await Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.29 earnings per share, down 583.33% or $0.35 from last year’s $0.06 per share. After $-0.34 actual earnings per share reported by Transocean Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.71% EPS growth.