As Mgm Resorts International (MGM) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Bronson Point Management Cut by $8.12 Million Its Holding; Skyline Champion (SKY) Market Value Rose While Osterweis Capital Management Decreased Its Holding by $4.85 Million

Bronson Point Management Llc decreased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (MGM) by 77.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bronson Point Management Llc sold 290,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.18% . The hedge fund held 85,000 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.43 million, down from 375,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bronson Point Management Llc who had been investing in Mgm Resorts International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $27.27. About 4.09M shares traded. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has declined 2.44% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MGM News: 16/04/2018 – MGM Resorts Will Receive Its 50% Shr of the Net Proceeds After Certain Transaction Costs, or $162M; 08/05/2018 – MGM Chief Executive Rips `Hypocritical’ Investors on Diversity; 26/04/2018 – No Dice for MGM Resorts International — Barron’s Blog; 29/05/2018 – MGM Resorts to Buy New York Casino for About $605 Million–Update; 26/04/2018 – MGM Springfield To Officially Open August 24, 2018; 19/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – PROJECT WILL BE OPERATIONAL BY END OF 2020; 15/03/2018 – The MGM Resorts Foundation Announces the 2018 Women’s Leadership Conference August 27 and 28, at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas; 14/05/2018 – MGM Resorts ‘Applauds’ Supreme Court Allowing States the ‘Opportunity to Protect Consumers and Benefit the Public by Regulating and Taxing Sports Betting’; 14/03/2018 – MGM Resorts International Expands Board Of Directors; 13/03/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – REPURCHASE IS EXPECTED TO OCCUR ON MARCH 15, 2018

Osterweis Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY) by 57.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osterweis Capital Management Inc sold 179,565 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.14% . The hedge fund held 131,435 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.60M, down from 311,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Skyline Champion Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $29.18. About 391,722 shares traded. Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSEMKT:SKY) has risen 3.15% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SKY News: 12/04/2018 – SKYLINE CORP – QTRLY NET SALES OF $58 MLN AN INCREASE OF 12.3% OVER NET SALES OF $51.6 MLN IN THE YEAR AGO QUARTER; 05/03/2018 ARDIAN INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS W/ TPH TO CREATE SKYLINE; 13/04/2018 – SKYLINE INVESTMENT SA SKLP.WA – ITS SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON MAY 9 ON SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE FROM PLN 21.8 MLN TO PLN 23.3 MLN; 22/05/2018 – Salesforce Tower Opens After Transforming San Francisco Skyline; 16/05/2018 – Otis Helps Shape San Francisco’s Skyline with Oceanwide Win; 14/05/2018 – SKYLINE SEES SKYLINE CHAMPION TRADE AS `SKY’ ON PACT COMPLETION; 02/04/2018 – WCT HOLDINGS – UNIT SKYLINE DOMAIN SDN TO BUY 60% STAKE IN SUBANG SKYPARK SDN FOR CASH CONSIDERATION OF ABOUT 44.56 MLN RGT; 15/05/2018 – SKYLINE CORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS DECLARED A SPECIAL CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.62381 PER SHARE; 03/04/2018 – Satellite News: Exclusive DataMiner Data Sharing Service to be Previewed by Skyline Communications at NAB 2018; 17/05/2018 – Skyline Group Launches New Features to Maximize Leadership Coaching Results

Osterweis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.62 billion and $1.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 6,296 shares to 94,810 shares, valued at $20.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paylocity Hldg Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 29,755 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,685 shares, and has risen its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $16.62 million activity.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 sales for $151.07 million activity. Shares for $20.32 million were bought by SALEM PAUL J on Wednesday, May 8.

Analysts await MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.33 EPS, up 37.50% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.24 per share. MGM’s profit will be $172.07M for 20.66 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual EPS reported by MGM Resorts International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.48% EPS growth.

Bronson Point Management Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $120.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 50,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $5.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellium Nv (NYSE:CSTM) by 45,505 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.60M shares, and has risen its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG).