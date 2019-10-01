As Mgm Resorts International (MGM) Stock Price Rose, Bronson Point Management Lowered Its Stake by $8.12 Million; As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Rose, Weatherly Asset Management Has Raised by $711,550 Its Holding

Weatherly Asset Management increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherly Asset Management bought 5,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 102,914 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.79 million, up from 97,564 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherly Asset Management who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $138.68. About 7.41 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 15/05/2018 – Valueact Adds SLM, Exits Microsoft, Cuts Armstrong World: 13F; 09/04/2018 – lttiam Licenses its i265 HEVC Codec to Microsoft Azure to Offer High Quality Video Encoding and Decoding Services; 10/04/2018 – Atrio Systems Announces Rebranding to NuSoft Solutions; 07/05/2018 – lnvoice2go partners with Microsoft to showcase a new way for small businesses to get paid faster; 19/03/2018 – Former GM, Microsoft CFO named senior White House policy official; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft Earnings: Server Sales Growth Muted — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is preparing to take on Apple’s iPad with a line of $400 tablets that could hit shelves as early as this year; 14/03/2018 – International Launch Services (ILS) Secures Additional Launch Orders for Proton Medium Vehicle; 02/04/2018 – Delphix Honored in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide as Top Cloud Innovator; 15/05/2018 – Cohesity Delivers Web-Scale Simplicity for Secondary Data With Microsoft Azure

Bronson Point Management Llc decreased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (MGM) by 77.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bronson Point Management Llc sold 290,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.18% . The hedge fund held 85,000 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.43 million, down from 375,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bronson Point Management Llc who had been investing in Mgm Resorts International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $27.85. About 1.05M shares traded. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has declined 2.44% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MGM News: 26/04/2018 – MGM Resorts 1Q Casino Revenue $1.39 Billion; 06/04/2018 – Other sources told the Post that MGM still has time to change its mind and that no official talks have occurred; 10/05/2018 – MGM Resorts International Announces New $2.0 Billion Share Repurchase Program; 14/05/2018 – MGM CEO: We’ll have sports betting in place ‘very quickly’ throughout US; 24/04/2018 – FOX5 Las Vegas: #ICYMI MGM Resorts plans to a build solar array and shift to renewable energy as one of the main power; 12/04/2018 – WYNN: Wynn in early talks to sell Boston project to MGM Resorts,; 08/05/2018 – MGM Chief Executive Rips `Hypocritical’ Investors on Diversity; 19/04/2018 – MGM Resorts International and lnvenergy Announce the Development of a 100-Megawatt Solar Array; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES STAKE IN CEMEX SAB DE CV- SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – CityCenter Announces Closing of Incremental Term Loan and Amendments to Its Credit Facilities

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Putnam Fl Management Com invested 3.71% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Aspiriant Limited Liability has 48,643 shares. Buckingham Capital Mngmt owns 98,470 shares. Weik invested in 88,419 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Co has 3.19% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 667,990 shares. 2.06M were accumulated by Westfield Cap Mngmt Co Lp. Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 2.62% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Dorsey Wright has invested 0.13% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). New England Private Wealth Advsrs Ltd Llc invested in 10,520 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corporation has 2.49% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 2.72M shares. Qv Investors reported 91,020 shares. Acg Wealth reported 163,032 shares stake. Moreover, Twin Capital Mngmt Incorporated has 4.18% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Winslow Asset Mgmt owns 3,032 shares. The Illinois-based Ariel Limited Liability Co has invested 3.84% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Microsoft (MSFT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “4 Reasons To Sell Microsoft – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Microsoft: A Big Tech Darling – Seeking Alpha” on September 22, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) Extends AccountGuard Access Across Europe – Nasdaq” published on February 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “These 3 Dividend Stocks Just Increased Their Payouts – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 22, 2019.

Weatherly Asset Management, which manages about $440.23 million and $501.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWR) by 7,147 shares to 84,483 shares, valued at $4.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 6,335 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,526 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Actively Managd Etf.

Analysts await MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 37.50% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.24 per share. MGM’s profit will be $172.10M for 21.10 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual earnings per share reported by MGM Resorts International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.48% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.77, from 1.59 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 46 investors sold MGM shares while 132 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 421.58 million shares or 1.44% more from 415.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Asset One Ltd holds 294,059 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Harris Associate Lp reported 1% stake. Mirae Asset Glob Invs owns 10,981 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Vanguard Group Inc has 0.06% invested in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) for 51.54 million shares. Susquehanna International Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 106,006 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Arizona State Retirement System reported 265,381 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Roosevelt Inv Gru reported 0.02% of its portfolio in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Regentatlantic Cap Limited Com holds 0.06% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) or 33,527 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.04% or 978,100 shares in its portfolio. Optimum Invest Advsrs invested 0.01% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Moreover, Profund Llc has 0.02% invested in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) for 16,682 shares. Andra Ap accumulated 128,100 shares or 0.11% of the stock. United Ser Automobile Association holds 0.19% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) or 2.62M shares. Spirit Of America Mngmt accumulated 6,600 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Raymond James And holds 0% or 104,212 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Macau casino revenue positive in September – Seeking Alpha” on October 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Is MGM Resorts International’s (NYSE:MGM) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Stock Market Today: Crude Oil Rockets; Now What? – Investorplace.com” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Osaka gaming license pursuit narrows to three – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Macau casino revenue tracking positive again – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 17, 2019.