As Mgm Resorts International (MGM) Stock Declined, Long Pond Capital LP Has Increased Holding; Lynch & Associates Position in General Mills (GIS) Upped by $426,105 as Shares Rose

Lynch & Associates increased its stake in General Mills Inc (GIS) by 147.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lynch & Associates bought 8,355 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,015 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $725,000, up from 5,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lynch & Associates who had been investing in General Mills Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $53.12. About 3.76M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 23.23% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees Sharp Increases in Input Costs, Including Inflation in Freight and Commodities; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 To Approximately $6.1 Billion Of General Mills Acquisition Bonds; 24/03/2018 – The Good News on General Mills — Barron’s; 19/03/2018 – General Mills Receives Antitrust Clearance for Blue Buffalo Acquisition; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – QTRLY NET SALES FOR GENERAL MILLS’ NORTH AMERICA RETAIL SEGMENT TOTALED $2.52 BLN, UP 1 PERCENT FROM PRIOR YEAR; 06/03/2018 GENERAL MILLS INC – EXPECTS NATURAL AND ORGANIC PORTFOLIO IN NORTH AMERICA TO REACH $1.5 BLN IN NET SALES BY 2020; 10/04/2018 – Bradbury H. Anderson Resigns From General Mills Board; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS – FISCAL 2018 CONSTANT-CURRENCY ADJ DILUTED EPS NOW EXPECTED TO RANGE BETWEEN FLAT & UP 1 PCT FROM BASE OF $3.08 EARNED IN FISCAL 2017; 19/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND AT PREVAILING RATE OF $0.49 PER SHARE; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS 3Q ADJ EPS 79C, EST. 78C

Long Pond Capital Lp increased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (MGM) by 37.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Pond Capital Lp bought 387,763 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.71% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.41M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.17 million, up from 1.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Pond Capital Lp who had been investing in Mgm Resorts International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $29.38. About 3.72 million shares traded. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has declined 19.25% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MGM News: 30/04/2018 – CityCenter, JV Between MGM Resorts and Infinity World Development, Will Seek to Raise $200 M in Incremental Term Loan; 29/05/2018 – MGM RESORTS, MGM GROWTH TO BUY EMPIRE CITY CASINO FOR $850M; 05/04/2018 – $WYNN $MGM MGM Resorts may roll the dice and buy Wynn Resorts @nypost; 14/03/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – ANNOUNCED IT HAS APPOINTED JAN SWARTZ TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS, WHICH IS NOW COMPRISED OF 12 MEMBERS; 26/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS 1Q CALL ENDS; 19/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – PROJECT WILL BE OPERATIONAL BY END OF 2020; 26/04/2018 – MGM Resorts Expects Continued Disruption at Monte Carlo and Additional Time to Recover at Mandalay Bay for Rest of Year; 26/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS CEO SAYS NO MAJOR MERGERS CONTEMPLATED; 10/05/2018 – MGM Resorts International Announces New $2.0 Billion Share Repurchase Program; 14/03/2018 – MGM Resorts International Expands Board Of Directors

Since March 7, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $151.10 million activity. Shares for $30,075 were bought by GROUNDS WILLIAM WARWICK. 800,000 shares valued at $20.32M were bought by SALEM PAUL J on Wednesday, May 8.

Long Pond Capital Lp, which manages about $1.63 billion and $2.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 485,000 shares to 3.28M shares, valued at $74.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc by 957,232 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.94M shares, and cut its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR).

More notable recent MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MGM Resorts names new CFO, COO – Seeking Alpha” on February 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “A Reversal Of Fortune For MGM Shares? – Seeking Alpha” published on November 16, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Is MGM Resorts International’s (NYSE:MGM) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Notable Insider Buys This Past Week: American Airlines, MGM and More – Yahoo Finance” published on June 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Dollar Tree, Expedia, Nvidia, Prudential And More – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.76, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold MGM shares while 102 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 415.58 million shares or 0.66% more from 412.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Fincl holds 344,520 shares. Victory Mgmt Inc, Ohio-based fund reported 7,472 shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans accumulated 22,773 shares. Moreover, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt has 0.01% invested in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) for 29,820 shares. Caxton Assoc LP holds 0.04% of its portfolio in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) for 10,532 shares. Sei invested in 97,539 shares. Lpl Lc holds 45,694 shares. Stephens Ar stated it has 1,641 shares. Ironwood Financial Ltd Liability Co accumulated 14 shares or 0% of the stock. Highlander Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Retirement System Of Alabama has invested 0.03% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). The California-based Franklin has invested 0.01% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Fil Limited holds 0% or 5 shares in its portfolio. Meeder Asset reported 7,171 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Janney Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.56% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

More notable recent General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “4 Things General Mills Wants Investors to Know – Yahoo Finance” on July 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Day Ahead: Top 3 Things to Watch – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Will Chewy (CHWY) Perform in Its Maiden Q1 Earnings? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP is Investigating General Mills, Inc. (GIS) on Behalf of its Shareholders – PRNewswire” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “This Week on Wall Street: Big Banks Celebrate, Nike Misses, Constellation Pops – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 02, 2019.