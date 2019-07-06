As Mgm Resorts International (MGM) Stock Declined, Land & Buildings Investment Management Has Trimmed by $4.48 Million Its Holding; Marcato Capital Management LP Maintains Holding in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS)

Marcato Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) by 112.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marcato Capital Management Lp bought 261,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.08% with the market. The hedge fund held 493,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.47 million, up from 232,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marcato Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $56.52. About 485,825 shares traded. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has declined 5.31% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.74% the S&P500. Some Historical FBHS News: 05/04/2018 U.S. COMMERCE DEPARTMENT SAYS MAKES FINAL FINDING THAT TOOL CHESTS AND CABINETS FROM CHINA, VIETNAM ARE DUMPED IN U.S. MARKET; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands 1Q Net $75M; 11/05/2018 – TOOLCHESTS-U.S. TRADE COMMISSION MAKES FINAL FINDING OF INJURY TO U.S. PRODUCERS FROM TOOL CHESTS IMPORTED FROM CHINA, VIETNAM; 05/04/2018 – U.S. sets final duties on tool chests from China, Vietnam; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.58 TO $3.70, EST. $3.62; 09/04/2018 – Therma-Tru Named “Brand Used Most” for More Than 20 Consecutive Years; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS BOOSTS YR EPS FORECAST; 30/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Has Approximately $160 M Existing From a Prior Authorization; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Sees 2018 Sales Growht 6% to 7%; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Reports First Quarter Sales And EPS Growth; Announces Share Repurchases And Increases Annual EPS Outlook

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (MGM) by 10.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc sold 179,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.71% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.48 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.08M, down from 1.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Mgm Resorts International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $29.23. About 4.37M shares traded. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has declined 19.25% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MGM News: 05/04/2018 – $WYNN $MGM MGM Resorts may roll the dice and buy Wynn Resorts @nypost; 26/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS CEO PREDICTS REVPAR FOR FY18 UP 1-3 PERCENT; 12/04/2018 – WYNN: Wynn in early talks to sell Boston project to MGM Resorts,; 15/05/2018 – Fitch: Emphasis on Shareholder Returns at MGM Investor Day; 29/05/2018 – MGM Resorts to Buy New York Casino for About $605 Million–Update; 14/03/2018 – MGM Resorts Board Now Comprised of 12 Members; 26/04/2018 – MGM Resorts 1Q Operating Income $359.8 Million; 29/05/2018 – MGM Resorts International and MGM Growth Properties LLC Announce Transactions to Acquire Empire City Casino in Yonkers, New York; 08/05/2018 – MGM Chief Executive Rips `Hypocritical’ Investors on Diversity; 06/04/2018 – 24/7 Wall St: Is Wynn a Good Deal for MGM Resorts?

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc, which manages about $174.30 million and $408.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (NASDAQ:MAR) by 245,160 shares to 340,150 shares, valued at $42.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.25 EPS, down 3.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.26 per share. MGM’s profit will be $134.30M for 29.23 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by MGM Resorts International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 108.33% EPS growth.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $151.10 million activity. 800,000 shares valued at $20.32 million were bought by SALEM PAUL J on Wednesday, May 8. 1,145 shares were bought by GROUNDS WILLIAM WARWICK, worth $30,075 on Thursday, March 7.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $93,924 activity.

