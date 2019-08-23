As Mgm Resorts International (MGM) Shares Rose, Long Pond Capital LP Boosted Its Holding by $9.69 Million; Eminence Capital LP Trimmed Its Liberty Global Plc (LBTYA) Stake by $14.99 Million as Shares Rose

Eminence Capital Lp decreased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYA) by 55.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eminence Capital Lp sold 624,762 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The hedge fund held 504,191 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.56 million, down from 1.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eminence Capital Lp who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $25.72. About 965,672 shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) has declined 2.31% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500.

Long Pond Capital Lp increased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (MGM) by 37.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Pond Capital Lp bought 387,763 shares as the company's stock rose 16.18% . The hedge fund held 1.41 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.17M, up from 1.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Pond Capital Lp who had been investing in Mgm Resorts International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $27.86. About 2.78M shares traded. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has declined 2.44% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MGM News: 29/05/2018 – MGM Resorts to Buy New York Casino for About $605 Million–Update; 05/04/2018 – MGM Resorts Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – MGM Resorts International Named Among Nation's 2018 Top Regional Companies for Diversity by Diversitylnc; 29/05/2018 – Morning Call: MGM buying NY-area casino for $850 million. Could it lure gamblers away from Sands Bethlehem?; 05/04/2018 – Album of Reimagined Love Songs Features Artistic Vision of Bob Dylan, Kesha, Benjamin Gibbard, St. Vincent, Valerie June and Ke; 25/05/2018 – MGM Resorts International Named Among Nation's 2018 Top Regional Companies for Diversity by DiversityInc; 14/03/2018 – MGM Resorts Appoints Carnival Corp Executive Jan Swartz to Boar; 16/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – MGM RESORTS WILL RECEIVE ITS 50 PERCENT SHARE OF NET PROCEEDS AFTER CERTAIN TRANSACTION COSTS, OR APPROXIMATELY $162 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Park MGM Officially Takes Its Place On The Las Vegas Strip;

More notable recent Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Comcast (CMCSA) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Miss – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Vodafone – On The Recovery Path – Seeking Alpha” published on August 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Breakfast: Fed Frenzy On Wall Street – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Math Shows QLD Can Go To $102 – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Electronic Arts (EA) Incurs Loss in Q1, Revenues Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Eminence Capital Lp, which manages about $10.55 billion and $6.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS) by 15,843 shares to 375,843 shares, valued at $42.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 682,711 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.81 million shares, and has risen its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW).

Long Pond Capital Lp, which manages about $1.63 billion and $2.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 2.12M shares to 2.76 million shares, valued at $229.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jbg Smith Pptys by 131,167 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.97M shares, and cut its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.76, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold MGM shares while 102 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 415.58 million shares or 0.66% more from 412.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blue Harbour Ltd Partnership reported 3.64% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Norinchukin Natl Bank The invested 0.03% of its portfolio in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Dnb Asset Mngmt As reported 56,573 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj accumulated 20,000 shares. Nomura Asset Ltd stated it has 89,268 shares. 806 are owned by Csat Inv Advisory Lp. Beach Point Cap Management Limited Partnership reported 814,892 shares. Moody Bank & Trust Tru Division holds 674 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ameritas Invest Partners reported 0.01% of its portfolio in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). 41,800 were reported by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Regions Fincl Corp has invested 0% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). 375,000 are owned by Bronson Point Mgmt Ltd Liability Company. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 0.01% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Crystal Rock stated it has 47,375 shares or 0.9% of all its holdings. Stephens Incorporated Ar holds 0% or 1,641 shares in its portfolio.