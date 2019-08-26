As Mgm Resorts International (MGM) Shares Rose, Holder Highfields Capital Management LP Has Lowered Holding; Caterpillar Del (CAT) Shareholder Clarivest Asset Management Lowered Its Holding by $2.18 Million

Highfields Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (MGM) by 45.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highfields Capital Management Lp sold 1.00M shares as the company’s stock rose 16.18% . The hedge fund held 1.20M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.79 million, down from 2.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highfields Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mgm Resorts International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $27.86. About 382,636 shares traded. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has declined 2.44% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MGM News: 15/05/2018 – Stevie Wonder Announces “The Stevie Wonder Song Party: A Celebration of Life, Love & Music” Concert Series; 29/05/2018 – MGM Resorts And MGM Growth Properties To Acquire Empire City Casino For $850 Million — MarketWatch; 29/05/2018 – MGM GROWTH PROPERTIES – SUBSEQUENT TO EMPIRE CITY DEAL, MGM RESORTS, MGP AGREED MGM RESORTS WILL SELL DEVELOPED REAL PROPERTY TO MGP FOR ABOUT $625 MLN; 17/04/2018 – Melissa Powers Native Data Quality for Oracle Users; 19/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL MGM.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $41; 14/05/2018 – BREAKING: US Supreme Court rules for New Jersey in state’s fight to legalize sports betting; $CZR, $MGM jumping following the news; 30/05/2018 – UNITE HERE estimates strike could cost over $300 million for Caesars Entertainment and MGM Resorts in Las Vegas; 06/03/2018 – Global Study Finds Entertainment Plays Key Role In People’s ldentities and Overall Happiness; 10/05/2018 – Todd Prince: Breaking: MGM Resorts announces a new $2.0 bln share repurchase program during its Analyst Day. Murren has said in; 20/04/2018 – DJ MGM Resorts International, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MGM)

Clarivest Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 6.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarivest Asset Management Llc sold 16,181 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 239,740 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.48 million, down from 255,921 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarivest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $114.44. About 747,711 shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 14/03/2018 – CAT: TRYING TO SHIP DEALERS MORE IN SLOWER MONTHS BEFORE SPRING; 12/03/2018 – Caterpillar to Participate in J.P. Morgan Conference on March 14; Webcast Available; 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – LATIN AMERICA MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED MARCH, UP 34 PCT; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Mutual Adds Avaya Holdings, Exits Caterpillar: 13F; 04/04/2018 – MACHINE EXPLOSION AT CATERPILLAR IN MAPLETON, ILLINOIS: WMBD; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Sees Miners Increasing Capital Expenditures in 2018; 07/05/2018 – Caterpillar at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Caterpillar’s Caution Finds an Echo in Asia in Komatsu’s Outlook; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR SEES 1Q AS `HIGH WATER MARK’ FOR THE YEAR; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC CAT.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $7.75 TO $8.75

Analysts await MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, up 33.33% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.24 per share. MGM’s profit will be $166.86 million for 21.77 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual earnings per share reported by MGM Resorts International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 39.13% EPS growth.

Highfields Capital Management Lp, which manages about $22.71B and $727.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 8,168 shares to 47,872 shares, valued at $13.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.76, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold MGM shares while 102 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 415.58 million shares or 0.66% more from 412.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 9,865 are owned by Gulf Savings Bank (Uk) Ltd. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys reported 29,820 shares. Royal London Asset Management Ltd holds 0% or 197,025 shares. Capstone Investment Advsr Lc accumulated 17,342 shares. Ameriprise Financial Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Daiwa Secs Gp reported 23,901 shares stake. Archford Cap Strategies Lc reported 13 shares stake. Brown Brothers Harriman And has 151 shares. Moreover, Putnam Invs Ltd Company has 0.04% invested in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Principal Fincl Inc stated it has 0.02% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Janney Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.56% of its portfolio in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Piedmont Inv accumulated 11,675 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Haverford Trust Comm invested in 101,953 shares or 0.05% of the stock. New York-based Boyar Asset has invested 0.56% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Walleye Trading Ltd Liability stated it has 29,844 shares.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 insider sales for $151.10 million activity. SALEM PAUL J had bought 800,000 shares worth $20.32M on Wednesday, May 8. 1,145 shares were bought by GROUNDS WILLIAM WARWICK, worth $30,075 on Thursday, March 7.

Clarivest Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.41B and $4.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crocs Inc (NASDAQ:CROX) by 61,808 shares to 208,747 shares, valued at $5.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 4,093 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,108 shares, and has risen its stake in Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH).

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.89 earnings per share, up 1.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.86 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.63 billion for 9.90 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual earnings per share reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.12% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackenzie has invested 0.19% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Brown Brothers Harriman owns 0.03% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 28,463 shares. North Point Managers Oh reported 3,075 shares. House Lc has invested 0.09% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Toth Financial Advisory Corporation holds 3,439 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. 152,489 were reported by First Republic Investment Mngmt. Moreover, Twin Capital has 0.37% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.29% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). 2,786 are held by Farmers Financial Bank. Central Bancorp, a Kentucky-based fund reported 616 shares. Alphamark Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Smith Moore Company reported 0.16% stake. Evergreen Capital Llc reported 3,453 shares stake. Lpl Limited Company invested in 378,514 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability invested in 261 shares.