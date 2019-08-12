As Mgm Resorts International (MGM) Shares Rose, Corvex Management LP Lifted Position; Lazard Asset Management Has Lifted Its Kansas City Sou (KSU) Stake

Corvex Management Lp increased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (MGM) by 684.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corvex Management Lp bought 13.69M shares as the company’s stock rose 16.18% . The hedge fund held 15.69M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $402.68M, up from 2.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corvex Management Lp who had been investing in Mgm Resorts International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $28.85. About 3.29 million shares traded. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has declined 2.44% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MGM News: 26/04/2018 – MGM Springfield To Officially Open August 24, 2018; 14/03/2018 – MGM Resorts Intl Expands Bd of Directors; 15/05/2018 – Fitch: Emphasis on Shareholder Returns at MGM Investor Day; 26/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS 1Q MGM CHINA NET REV. $596M, EST. $638.0M; 14/05/2018 – Statement of MGM Resorts International on the U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn PASPA in Murphy v NCAA; 30/03/2018 – MGM Resorts International Hits Unprecedented Responsible Gambling Milestone; 14/05/2018 – MGM RESORTS COMMENTS ON U.S. SUPREME COURT DECISION; 05/04/2018 – MGM Resorts may roll the dice and buy Wynn Resorts; 26/04/2018 – MGM Resorts 1Q Net $266.3M; 26/04/2018 – No Dice for MGM Resorts International — Barron’s Blog

Lazard Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Kansas City Sou (KSU) by 44.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lazard Asset Management Llc bought 1.28M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 4.19M shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $485.60 million, up from 2.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lazard Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Kansas City Sou for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $118.77. About 522,183 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 6.86% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 01/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Recognized by CIO as One of the CIO 100 Award Winners; 08/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern Received Final Resolution From Panel of Mexican Economic Competition Commission; 06/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: BNSF RAILWAY COMPANY–TERMINAL TRACKAGE RIGHTS–KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY AND UNION PACIFIC; 27/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Joins Blockchain in Transport Alliance; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Kansas City Southern at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 24/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Announces Promotion of Ginger L. Adamiak to Vice President Energy, Industrial Development and Commercial; 30/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern at Bank of America Conference May 15; 15/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Industrials Conference; 08/03/2018 – KSU:RESOLUTION DISMISSES PRELIM INVESTIGATING AUTHORITY REPORT; 14/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Since March 7, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $151.10 million activity. On Thursday, March 7 the insider GROUNDS WILLIAM WARWICK bought $30,075. 800,000 shares were bought by SALEM PAUL J, worth $20.32M on Wednesday, May 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.76, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold MGM shares while 102 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 415.58 million shares or 0.66% more from 412.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Finance stated it has 458,813 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Cibc Asset invested in 42,150 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 170,327 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Lpl Financial Limited Liability invested in 0% or 45,694 shares. Fmr Ltd invested in 0.01% or 2.90M shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System holds 0.01% of its portfolio in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) for 29,820 shares. Td Asset owns 1.86 million shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Comerica Retail Bank holds 0.02% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) or 83,513 shares. British Columbia Invest Corp holds 0.02% or 85,367 shares in its portfolio. State Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.02% of its portfolio in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) for 219,222 shares. Advisory Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Hap Trading Limited owns 11,309 shares. Amer Century Companies Incorporated stated it has 114,415 shares. Ww reported 29.86 million shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold KSU shares while 157 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 82.53 million shares or 4.09% less from 86.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Landscape Cap Management Lc reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Brandywine Glob Mngmt Ltd Com accumulated 73,993 shares. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase & has 0% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 208,790 shares. Headinvest Ltd Liability Com owns 2,600 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Daiwa Secs Gp Inc stated it has 31,826 shares. Salem Inv Counselors Inc reported 0% stake. Peapack Gladstone Finance holds 12,994 shares. Heathbridge Mngmt holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 4,000 shares. Stifel Financial Corp has invested 0.01% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust reported 6,498 shares stake. Capital Fund holds 0.03% or 36,837 shares in its portfolio. First Manhattan reported 16,665 shares. Srb owns 6,511 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Deprince Race And Zollo Incorporated holds 0.03% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) or 10,230 shares. Strs Ohio accumulated 0.12% or 219,939 shares.