As Mgm Resorts International (MGM) Share Value Rose, Westchester Capital Management Has Trimmed by $7.17 Million Its Stake; Yandex N V (YNDX) Shareholder Light Street Capital Management Has Cut Stake by $15.39 Million as Share Value Rose

Light Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Yandex N V (YNDX) by 15.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Light Street Capital Management Llc sold 404,979 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The hedge fund held 2.28M shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $86.79 million, down from 2.69M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Light Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Yandex N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $36.17. About 1.36M shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 08/05/2018 – Yandex Conference Call Set By Loop Capital Markets for May. 16; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX – CURRENTLY EXPECT CONSOLIDATED RUBLE-BASED REVENUE TO GROW IN THE RANGE OF 28% TO 32% FOR THE FULL YEAR 2018 COMPARED WITH 2017; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX 1Q REV. $464.0M; 24/05/2018 – PROTEK PAO PRTK.MM AND YANDEX.MARKET SIGN AGREEMENT TO DEVELOP CATEGORY HEALTH ON NEW MARKETPLACE OF SBERBANK AND YANDEX; 26/05/2018 – YANDEX WOULD ONLY SELL SMALL STAKE IF IPO OF UBER JV HELD: RIA; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX QTRLY NET INCOME PER CLASS A AND CLASS B SHARE DILUTED RUB 7.10; 22/05/2018 – Boundless Introduces New Lightweight, Portable, Offline Basemap Server; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX COMPLETED DEAL FOR YANDEX.MARKET JV; 30/05/2018 – Boundless to Host Upcoming Roundtable Webinar on Boundless Anywhere; 29/05/2018 – Russian search giant Yandex has launched its own home assistant smart speaker as it looks to take on the likes of the Amazon Echo and Google Home

Westchester Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (MGM) by 56.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Llc sold 255,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.18% . The institutional investor held 198,400 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.67M, down from 454,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mgm Resorts International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $27.68. About 5.04 million shares traded. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has declined 2.44% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MGM News: 26/04/2018 – MGM Resorts 1Q Net $266.3M; 29/05/2018 – MGM RESORTS, MGM GROWTH TO BUY EMPIRE CITY CASINO FOR $850M; 26/04/2018 – MGM Resorts 1Q Rev $2.82B; 14/05/2018 – MGM RESORTS COMMENTS ON U.S. SUPREME COURT DECISION; 12/03/2018 – BlackRock Global Allocation Adds MGM Resorts, Exits SKF; 26/04/2018 – MGM Resorts 1Q Casino Revenue $1.39 Billion; 13/03/2018 – Tracinda Corporation Lowers Stake in MGM Resorts Intl. to 4.8%; 26/04/2018 – CityCenter Holdings Is a Venture Between MGM Resorts and Infinity World Development Corp; 15/05/2018 – Fitch: Emphasis on Shareholder Returns at MGM Investor Day; 09/04/2018 – Travel Agent Mag: MGM Resorts May Be Looking to Buy Wynn Resorts

Analysts await MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.33 EPS, up 37.50% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.24 per share. MGM’s profit will be $172.07 million for 20.97 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual EPS reported by MGM Resorts International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.48% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.77, from 1.59 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 46 investors sold MGM shares while 132 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 421.58 million shares or 1.44% more from 415.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gmt Cap holds 2.34% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) or 2.34M shares. Ellington Gp Lc stated it has 70,717 shares. Deroy Devereaux Private Investment Counsel holds 10,390 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Moreover, Huntington Bank & Trust has 0% invested in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Bronson Point Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 2.01% of its portfolio in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Capital Assocs holds 0.74% or 15,950 shares in its portfolio. Tci Wealth accumulated 27 shares. 178,885 are held by Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio. 117,400 are held by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 60,939 shares. Great West Life Assurance Commerce Can invested 0.02% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Epoch Investment Prns owns 7.93 million shares. Horizon Limited Liability Company holds 10,555 shares. Td Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.09% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Legal & General Gp Public Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.04% or 2.64M shares.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $151.07 million activity. SALEM PAUL J also bought $20.32M worth of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) on Wednesday, May 8.

Westchester Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.44 billion and $3.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Data Corporation New by 704,531 shares to 8.65M shares, valued at $234.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. by 451,792 shares in the quarter, for a total of 565,248 shares, and has risen its stake in Suntrust Banks Inc. (NYSE:STI).

Analysts await Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, up 28.57% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.28 per share. YNDX’s profit will be $117.68M for 25.12 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Yandex N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.