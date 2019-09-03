As Mgm Resorts International (MGM) Share Value Rose, Waterfront Capital Partners Has Trimmed Stake; Transocean LTD (RIG) Market Value Declined While American Assets Investment Management Trimmed Its Position

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (MGM) by 55.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc sold 767,733 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.18% . The hedge fund held 615,000 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.78M, down from 1.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Mgm Resorts International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $27.36. About 355,053 shares traded. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has declined 2.44% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MGM News: 17/05/2018 – The Republican: Off the table: Wynn Resorts declines offers from MGM, Caesars to buy Encore Boston Harbor; 12/04/2018 – WYNN: Wynn in early talks to sell Boston project to MGM Resorts,; 26/04/2018 – MGM Resorts Expects Continued Disruption at Monte Carlo and Additional Time to Recover at Mandalay Bay for Rest of Year; 19/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – PROJECT WILL BE OPERATIONAL BY END OF 2020; 14/03/2018 – MGM Resorts Intl Expands Bd of Directors; 26/04/2018 – MGM CEO: MANDALAY BAY RESORT LAGGING SINCE SHOOTING; 29/05/2018 – MGM Resorts And MGM Growth Properties To Acquire Empire City Casino For $850 Million — MarketWatch; 29/05/2018 – MGM Resorts to Buy New York Casino for About $605 Million; 06/04/2018 – WYNN HAS NOT HAD ANY DISCUSSION WITH MGM OR ITS ADVISORS ABOUT A SALE – WYNN RESORTS SPOKESPERSON; 17/04/2018 – Hartford Courant: Possible MGM Bid For Wynn Boston Casino Raises Questions About Springfield

American Assets Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Transocean Ltd (RIG) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Assets Investment Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.42% . The institutional investor held 200,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75M, down from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Assets Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Transocean Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.38% or $0.245 during the last trading session, reaching $4.305. About 2.24 million shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 11/04/2018 – Fitch Withdraws Transocean’s Ratings; 08/03/2018 TRANSOCEAN GETS APPROVAL OF SUPPLEMENTAL PROSPECTUS; 01/05/2018 – Transocean Eschewing Once-Cherished Multiyear Rig Contracts; 09/05/2018 – Transocean: Rig Is Expected to Be Delivered in the 4Q of 2018; 18/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD – AS OF APRIL 18, CONTRACT BACKLOG IS $12.5 BLN; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES 2018 O&M EXPENSES AT HIGH END OF $1.55B-$1.65B; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN BUYS INTEREST IN HARSH ENVIRONMENT NEWBUILD; 18/04/2018 – Transocean Ltd. Provides Quarterly Fleet Status Report; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN PAY $500M; 04/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD RIG.N : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD

American Assets Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.54B and $616.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brookfield Property Reit Inc by 26,500 shares to 125,100 shares, valued at $2.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 33 investors sold RIG shares while 102 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 390.95 million shares or 0.14% less from 391.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atwood Palmer holds 0% or 2,500 shares. Moreover, Jane Street Grp Incorporated Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 343,805 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Gramercy Funds Ltd Liability Co, Connecticut-based fund reported 782,679 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 0.02% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 3.48 million shares. Cwm Ltd Llc accumulated 23,064 shares or 0% of the stock. Qs Invsts Llc stated it has 0.01% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Comerica Bancorporation owns 333,809 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Llc has 107,036 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Retail Bank Of New York Mellon reported 5.37M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Schroder Investment Management Grp Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Hanson And Doremus Invest Mngmt holds 0.01% or 3,230 shares in its portfolio. Paragon Cap Mngmt stated it has 0% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Somerset Mngmt Llp holds 4.48 million shares. Argentiere Ag holds 0.76% or 200,000 shares.

Analysts await Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.29 earnings per share, down 583.33% or $0.35 from last year’s $0.06 per share. After $-0.34 actual earnings per share reported by Transocean Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.71% EPS growth.

Analysts await MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.33 EPS, up 37.50% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.24 per share. MGM’s profit will be $172.60 million for 20.73 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual EPS reported by MGM Resorts International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.48% EPS growth.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $151.07 million activity. $20.32M worth of stock was bought by SALEM PAUL J on Wednesday, May 8. $30,075 worth of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) was bought by GROUNDS WILLIAM WARWICK on Thursday, March 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.76, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold MGM shares while 102 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 415.58 million shares or 0.66% more from 412.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fil Limited holds 5 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Ins Fund reported 0.06% stake. Moreover, Deroy And Devereaux Private Counsel Inc has 0.03% invested in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) for 10,390 shares. Selz Ltd reported 0.85% of its portfolio in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). American Century stated it has 0% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Northeast Consultants holds 12,821 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr reported 138 shares. Two Sigma Securities Lc owns 11,089 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas, Illinois-based fund reported 1.55 million shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas accumulated 8,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Oppenheimer And Co reported 54,640 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Gsa Capital Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.16% or 59,745 shares. Bessemer Grp Incorporated has 1,762 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 816,990 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) for 42,150 shares.