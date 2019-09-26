As Mgm Resorts International (MGM) Share Value Rose, Land & Buildings Investment Management Trimmed Its Stake; As Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Share Price Rose, Gateway Investment Advisers Lifted Its Holding by $453,340

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NEM) by 15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc bought 11,930 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 91,469 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.52 million, up from 79,539 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $39.57. About 5.80M shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500.

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (MGM) by 10.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc sold 161,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.18% . The hedge fund held 1.32 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.77M, down from 1.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Mgm Resorts International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $28.27. About 2.80M shares traded. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has declined 2.44% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MGM News: 26/04/2018 – MGM Resorts 1Q EPS 38c; 26/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 26/03/2018 – MGM Growth Properties LLC Completes Repricing Of Term Loan B Facility; 08/05/2018 – MGM’s Murren Says ‘Investors Don’t Care Enough’ About Diversity (Video); 08/05/2018 – BNN: MGM Chief Executive Rips `Hypocritical’ Investors on Diversity; 29/05/2018 – MGM Resorts International and MGM Growth Properties LLC Announce Transactions to Acquire Empire City Casino in Yonkers, New York; 06/04/2018 – 24/7 Wall St: Is Wynn a Good Deal for MGM Resorts?; 16/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS REPORTS SALE OF GRAND VICTORIA CASINO FOR $327.5M; 26/04/2018 – MGM Springfield To Officially Open August 24, 2018; 17/04/2018 – Melissa Powers Native Data Quality for Oracle Users

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $12.58 billion and $11.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hp Inc by 33,983 shares to 188,686 shares, valued at $3.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 40,901 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 332,285 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.78, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 37 investors sold NEM shares while 85 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 159.14% more from 484.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Everence Capital Management holds 19,630 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada has 4.51M shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Mariner Limited invested in 0.01% or 28,673 shares. Scout Invs Inc reported 676,256 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Schroder Investment Mngmt Grp accumulated 873,205 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Scheer Rowlett And Assoc Inv Mgmt Limited reported 3.43% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Foster Motley stated it has 0.11% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Moreover, Utd Ser Automobile Association has 0.11% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 1.18 million shares. Victory Cap Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). 70,000 are held by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Fil Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 14 shares. 116,959 were accumulated by Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Liability Corp. Cypress Cap Management Ltd stated it has 0.1% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Greenleaf holds 0.01% or 9,367 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.33 EPS, up 37.50% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.24 per share. MGM’s profit will be $172.07M for 21.42 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual EPS reported by MGM Resorts International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.48% EPS growth.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $151.07 million activity. SALEM PAUL J also bought $20.32 million worth of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) shares.