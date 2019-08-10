As Mgm Resorts International (MGM) Share Value Rose, Gates Capital Management Lifted Its Position; Perceptive Advisors Increased Its Concert Pharmaceuticals (CNCE) Stake

Perceptive Advisors Llc increased its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (CNCE) by 17.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 330,862 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.28% . The hedge fund held 2.20 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.61M, up from 1.87 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $250.73 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $10.26. About 54,499 shares traded. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) has declined 38.24% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CNCE News: 15/05/2018 – Ghost Tree Capital Buys New 1.5% Position in Concert Pharma; 03/05/2018 – Concert Pharmaceuticals Expects Cash, Cash Equivalents and Investments as of March 31, 2018 to Be Sufficient to Fund the Co Into 2021; 03/05/2018 – Concert Pharma Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – CONCERT PHARMACEUTICALS: PTAB GRANTED REQUEST FOR REHEARING; 21/03/2018 – PROCESSA PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES THAT IT HAS BEEN ASSIGNED THE LICENSE FOR THE CLINICAL STAGE COMPOUND CTP-499 AND PLANS TO D; 25/04/2018 – CONCERT PHARMACEUTICALS INC – PHASE 2B CLINICAL TRIAL EVALUATING CTP-543 IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN IN 2019; 03/05/2018 – Concert Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 10/04/2018 – Concert Pharma at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 26/04/2018 – Concert Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 03/05/2018 – Concert Pharmaceuticals Cash, Cash Equivalents and Investments at March 31 Totaled $191M

Gates Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (MGM) by 76.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gates Capital Management Inc bought 1.58 million shares as the company’s stock rose 16.18% . The hedge fund held 3.66M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.83 million, up from 2.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mgm Resorts International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $28.85. About 3.14M shares traded. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has declined 2.44% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MGM News: 07/05/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTL TO HOST ANALYST & INVESTOR DAY; 25/05/2018 – MGM Resorts International Named Among Nation’s 2018 Top Regional Companies for Diversity by DiversityInc; 29/05/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTL, MGM GROWTH PROPERTIES LLC REPORT TRANSACTIONS; 06/04/2018 – IBD: MGM Resorts International May Bet Big On Bid For Wynn Resorts; 22/03/2018 – MGM Resorts International Testifies At U.S. Senate Hearing On Western Water Supply, Sustainability; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES STAKE IN CEMEX SAB DE CV- SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS 1Q MGM CHINA NET REV. $596M, EST. $638.0M; 22/03/2018 – NewsChannel 12: BREAKING: The footage was obtained exclusively from MGM Resorts and shows Stephen Paddock hauling bags of; 14/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: US Supreme Court rules for New Jersey in state’s fight to legalize sports betting; $CZR, $MGM jumping; 26/04/2018 – MGM Resorts 1Q Casino Revenue $1.39 Billion

Gates Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.48B and $2.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortive Corp by 20,228 shares to 775,462 shares, valued at $65.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in S&P Global Inc by 54,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 339,855 shares, and cut its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (NYSE:GRA).

Since March 7, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $151.10 million activity. 431,850 shares were bought by Meister Keith A., worth $11.98M on Thursday, June 13. SALEM PAUL J bought 800,000 shares worth $20.32 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.76, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold MGM shares while 102 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 415.58 million shares or 0.66% more from 412.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Capital Management holds 7,472 shares. Parametric Portfolio Limited Liability Com invested in 0.02% or 816,990 shares. Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.02% invested in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). 40 are held by Cwm Llc. Massachusetts Co Ma invested 0.01% of its portfolio in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). The Pennsylvania-based Zeke Capital Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 0.12% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Louisiana State Employees Retirement stated it has 0.03% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Virtu Financial Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 27,207 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 865 are owned by Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt. Pub Sector Pension Board accumulated 0.01% or 42,603 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Corp holds 0.03% or 107,165 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Osborne Prtn Cap Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.51% invested in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) for 100,978 shares. New Jersey-based New Jersey Better Educational Savings has invested 0.34% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Capital Ca holds 25,540 shares. Twin Tree Management Limited Partnership reported 172,462 shares.

More notable recent MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Is MGM Resorts International’s (NYSE:MGM) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About MGM Resorts International (MGM) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “MGM Resorts International: A Brief Synopsis – Seeking Alpha” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why MGM Resorts International Shares Jumped 15.7% in June – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Stockhouse.com‘s news article titled: “MGM China Reports 2019 Interim Results – Stockhouse” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.57, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold CNCE shares while 25 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 17.33 million shares or 0.06% less from 17.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gp One Trading Limited Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE). First Manhattan holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) for 453,091 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt Inc owns 46,169 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Manchester Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com, Vermont-based fund reported 19,984 shares. 401,529 were reported by Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Mgmt Limited. Tekla Cap Ltd reported 0.02% stake. D E Shaw And Inc holds 43,157 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life has invested 0.01% in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE). Geode Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE). Millennium Management Limited Liability Company invested in 826,868 shares or 0.01% of the stock. National Bank & Trust Of America Corp De reported 0% stake. Moreover, National Bank Of Mellon has 0% invested in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) for 106,279 shares. New Jersey-based Prudential Financial has invested 0% in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE). Jpmorgan Chase And Company has 148,495 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gsa Capital Prtnrs Llp owns 0.09% invested in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) for 74,820 shares.

More notable recent Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CNCE) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Concert Pharma down 16% on adverse patent ruling – Seeking Alpha” published on April 08, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Concert Pharma (CNCE) Tops Q2 EPS by 11c – StreetInsider.com” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Concert Pharmaceuticals to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences – Business Wire” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Concert Pharmaceuticals (CNCE) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.