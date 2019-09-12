As Mgm Resorts International (MGM) Share Value Rose, Bronson Point Management Cut Its Holding; Helix Energy Solutions (HLX) Holder Tieton Capital Management Decreased Its Stake as Valuation Rose

Tieton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions (HLX) by 45.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tieton Capital Management Llc sold 232,565 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.91% . The institutional investor held 274,555 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.37M, down from 507,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tieton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Helix Energy Solutions for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.47% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $8.67. About 288,073 shares traded. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) has declined 14.70% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HLX News: 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY 1Q LOSS/SHR 2C, EST. LOSS/SHR 5C; 14/05/2018 – Helix Energy Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY COMMENTS IN SLIDES; 23/04/2018 – Helix Energy Solutions 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 25/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP INC HLX.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9 FROM $7.10; 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY SEES 2018 REV ABOUT $695M-$740M, SAW $685M-$730M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HLX); 18/04/2018 – Helix Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. Announces the Expiration and Final Results of Its Offer to Purchase Its 3.25% Convertible; 24/04/2018 – Helix Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Bronson Point Management Llc decreased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (MGM) by 77.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bronson Point Management Llc sold 290,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.18% . The hedge fund held 85,000 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.43M, down from 375,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bronson Point Management Llc who had been investing in Mgm Resorts International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $29.11. About 3.40M shares traded. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has declined 2.44% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MGM News: 29/05/2018 – MGM Resorts Transactions Expected to Close in 1Q 2019; 29/03/2018 – MGM Resorts International Commemorates 50th Anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s Assassination with Donation to National; 14/05/2018 – MGM RESORTS COMMENTS ON U.S. SUPREME COURT DECISION; 05/04/2018 – New York Post: MGM Resorts may roll the dice and buy Wynn Resorts; 29/05/2018 – MGM GROWTH PROPERTIES LLC – MGP TO PAY CONSIDERATION OF $625 MLN TO MGM RESORTS FOR DEVELOPED REAL ESTATE ASSETS; 06/04/2018 – WYNN HASN’T HELD ANY TALKS WITH MGM OR ADVISORS ON SALE; 30/05/2018 – UNITE HERE estimates strike could cost over $300 million for Caesars Entertainment and MGM Resorts in Las Vegas; 05/04/2018 – MGM Resorts has expressed recent interest in buying Wynn Resorts, The Post has learned. The interest has come in the form of back-channel approaches, sources familiar with the situation said; 10/05/2018 – Todd Prince: Breaking: MGM Resorts announces a new $2.0 bln share repurchase program during its Analyst Day. Murren has said in; 29/05/2018 – MGM Resorts International and MGM Growth Properties LLC Announce Transactions to Acquire Empire City Casino in Yonkers, New

More notable recent MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MGM Resorts International: A Brief Synopsis – Seeking Alpha” on December 20, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MGM: Chasing Revenue To Support Rising Debt Service, A Tough Business Model – Seeking Alpha” published on May 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About MGM Resorts International (MGM) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Country’s Largest Collection Of Mezcal And Tequila Now Available At Mama Rabbit Bar At Park MGM In Vegas – PRNewswire” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why MGM Resorts International Shares Jumped 15.7% in June – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Analysts await MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 37.50% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.24 per share. MGM’s profit will be $171.77M for 22.05 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual earnings per share reported by MGM Resorts International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.48% EPS growth.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 insider sales for $151.07 million activity. On Wednesday, May 8 the insider SALEM PAUL J bought $20.32 million.

Bronson Point Management Llc, which manages about $1.86 billion and $120.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 25,000 shares to 65,000 shares, valued at $10.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE) by 60,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Alcoa Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.77, from 1.59 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 46 investors sold MGM shares while 132 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 421.58 million shares or 1.44% more from 415.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Westpac owns 36,544 shares. United Serv Automobile Association accumulated 2.62M shares. The North Carolina-based First Personal Svcs has invested 0.01% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 0.1% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Moreover, Cranbrook Wealth Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) for 1,100 shares. Sun Life has invested 0% of its portfolio in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Liability Co has 12,170 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. New Jersey Better Educational Savings invested in 0.38% or 10,000 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Zeke Capital Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 0.13% or 48,677 shares. The Illinois-based Harris Assocs Limited Partnership has invested 1% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Signaturefd Ltd Co owns 429 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.05% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Bronson Point Management Limited Liability Corp holds 85,000 shares. Waterfront Partners Ltd reported 221,381 shares.

Tieton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $138.98M and $114.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Veritex Holdings Inc by 12,728 shares to 153,371 shares, valued at $3.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) by 14,320 shares in the quarter, for a total of 157,570 shares, and has risen its stake in Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI).