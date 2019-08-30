As Mgm Resorts International (MGM) Share Value Rose, Beach Point Capital Management LP Trimmed by $25.00 Million Its Stake; King Luther Capital Management Maintains Position in Kinder Morgan Del (KMI)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 23.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought 18,972 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 101,160 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02 million, up from 82,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $20.19. About 8.04 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan: Canada Agreed to Fund Resumption of TMEP Planning and Construction Work; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – CONFIRMS DISCUSSIONS HAVE COMMENCED WITH ALL LEVELS OF GOVERNMENT ON THE TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT – CONF CALL; 15/04/2018 – Canada’s Trudeau ready to offer aid to ensure pipeline is built; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.22; 24/05/2018 – David Akin : BREAKING: City of Vancouver’s bid to have a judicial review of BC’s issuance of environmental; 30/05/2018 – Canada’s purchase of Trans Mountain was exceptional -minister; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan 1Q Rev $3.42B; 09/04/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER SAYS PREPARED TO DO WHATEVER IT TAKES TO GET PIPELINE BUILT, INCLUDING TAKING A STAKE IN THE PROJECT; 16/05/2018 – Canada Finance Minister: ‘Plenty of Investors’ Ready to Step in if Kinder Morgan Walks Away; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Agrees to Work With Canadian Govt to Find Buyer by July 22

Beach Point Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (MGM) by 55.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Point Capital Management Lp sold 999,944 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.18% . The hedge fund held 814,892 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.91 million, down from 1.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mgm Resorts International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $28.13. About 2.43 million shares traded. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has declined 2.44% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MGM News: 29/05/2018 – MGM RESORTS, MGM GROWTH TO BUY EMPIRE CITY CASINO FOR $850M; 29/05/2018 – MGM Resorts to Buy New York Casino for About $605 Million; 29/03/2018 – MGM Resorts International Commemorates 50th Anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s Assassination with Donation to National Civil Rights Museum; 06/03/2018 Global Study Finds Entertainment Plays Key Role In People’s Identities and Overall Happiness; 16/04/2018 – MGM Resorts International Announces Sale Of Grand Victoria Casino For $327.5 Million; 14/03/2018 – MGM Resorts Intl Expands Bd of Directors; 29/05/2018 – MGM Resorts: Total Consideration of $850 Million for Real Estate and Operations; 26/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS CEO PREDICTS REVPAR FOR FY18 UP 1-3 PERCENT; 26/04/2018 – MGM Resorts Expects Las Vegas Strip Net Revenue to Be Up Slightly; 29/05/2018 – MGM Resorts International and MGM Growth Properties LLC Announce Transactions to Acquire Empire City Casino in Yonkers, New

Since March 7, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 sales for $151.10 million activity. 1,145 shares were bought by GROUNDS WILLIAM WARWICK, worth $30,075. 800,000 MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) shares with value of $20.32M were bought by SALEM PAUL J.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.76, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold MGM shares while 102 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 415.58 million shares or 0.66% more from 412.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Architects stated it has 0.02% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia stated it has 219,222 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) for 180,781 shares. Van Eck Associates holds 0.01% or 61,048 shares in its portfolio. 170,327 are owned by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi. Advisor Partners Ltd Liability Corporation holds 10,136 shares. Franklin Res has 0.01% invested in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) for 951,119 shares. Westchester Capital Mgmt Llc accumulated 0.34% or 354,300 shares. Private Na holds 7,937 shares. Telemus Cap Limited invested in 0.77% or 394,181 shares. Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp has invested 0.05% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.09% stake. Voya Invest Management Ltd Company invested in 231,133 shares. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Ltd Liability invested 0.02% of its portfolio in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Eaton Vance Mgmt has invested 0% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Beach Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.09B and $404.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 133,258 shares to 633,258 shares, valued at $12.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Dynamic Cr Opp Fd (VTA) by 741,101 shares in the quarter, for a total of 819,615 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Calif Mun Income T (BFZ).

Analysts await MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.32 EPS, up 33.33% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.24 per share. MGM’s profit will be $166.80 million for 21.98 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual EPS reported by MGM Resorts International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 39.13% EPS growth.

