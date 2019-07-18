As Mgm Resorts International (MGM) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Land & Buildings Investment Management Lowered Its Holding; As Brinks Co (BCO) Shares Rose, Brahman Capital Lowered Position by $26.25 Million

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (MGM) by 10.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc sold 179,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.71% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.48M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.08 million, down from 1.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Mgm Resorts International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.87% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $28.86. About 3.61 million shares traded. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has declined 19.25% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MGM News: 05/04/2018 – Album of Reimagined Love Songs Features Artistic Vision of Bob Dylan, Kesha, Benjamin Gibbard, St. Vincent, Valerie June and Kele Okereke; 14/03/2018 – MGM Resorts Appoints Carnival Corp Executive Jan Swartz to Boar; 26/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – QTRLY REVENUE $2.82 BLN VS $2.71 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN BOOSTED WYNN, THO, STZ, MSFT, MGM IN 1Q: 13F; 10/05/2018 – CityCenter Announces Closing of Incremental Term Loan and Amendments to Its Credit Facilities; 16/04/2018 – MGM Resorts Will Receive Its 50% Shr of the Net Proceeds After Certain Transaction Costs, or $162M; 19/04/2018 – MGM Resorts International and Invenergy Announce the Development of a 100-Megawatt Solar Array; 30/04/2018 – CityCenter, JV Between MGM Resorts and Infinity World Development, Will Seek to Raise $200 M in Incremental Term Loan; 07/05/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTL TO HOST ANALYST & INVESTOR DAY; 26/04/2018 – MGM Resorts 1Q Operating Income $359.8 Million

Brahman Capital Corp decreased its stake in Brinks Co (BCO) by 33.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brahman Capital Corp sold 350,052 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 690,680 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.08M, down from 1.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brahman Capital Corp who had been investing in Brinks Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $87.57. About 325,985 shares traded or 2.40% up from the average. The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) has risen 5.79% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical BCO News: 25/04/2018 – Brink’s Co Sees 2018 EPS $3.65-EPS $3.85; 13/03/2018 Correction to Gun Maker Remington on the Brink of Bankruptcy; 31/05/2018 – Brink’s Co Buy Expected to Close by the End of 2018; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO – SEES 2018 GAAP EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO BRINK’S $2.40-$2.60; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO BCO.N -“EXPECT INCREASED PROFIT GROWTH IN SECOND HALF FROM NORMAL SEASONALITY AND ADDITION OF RODOBAN ACQUISITION IN BRAZIL”; 31/05/2018 – BRINKS CO SEES 2019 NON-GAAP OPERATING PROFIT $510 MLN; 18/03/2018 – Facebook Post Pushes Norway Government to the Brink of Collapse; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO BCO.N – BRINK’S AFFIRMED ITS 2018 NON-GAAP GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – BRINK’S 1Q ADJ EPS 65C, EST. 63C; 07/05/2018 – Ghazni Journal: In an Afghan City on the Brink, Government Control Is Just an Idea

Since February 8, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $190,220 activity. 10,000 shares were sold by Zukerman Amit, worth $756,200 on Friday, February 8. 10,000 shares valued at $729,250 were bought by Pertz Douglas A on Friday, March 8.

Analysts await The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.83 EPS, up 12.16% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.74 per share. BCO’s profit will be $41.39 million for 26.38 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by The Brink's Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.06% EPS growth.

Analysts await MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, down 3.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.26 per share. MGM’s profit will be $134.30 million for 28.86 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by MGM Resorts International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 108.33% EPS growth.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $151.10 million activity. 800,000 shares were bought by SALEM PAUL J, worth $20.32M on Wednesday, May 8. $30,075 worth of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) was bought by GROUNDS WILLIAM WARWICK on Thursday, March 7.

