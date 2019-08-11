As Mgm Resorts International (MGM) Share Price Rose, Holder Nwi Management LP Upped Position; 683 Capital Management Position in Mondelez Intl (Put) (MDLZ) Has Lifted by $4.90 Million as Shares Rose

683 Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (Put) (MDLZ) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 683 Capital Management Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.98M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 683 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $54.69. About 5.56 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 29/05/2018 – Realfiction: Realfiction receives order for 49 Dreamoc HD3 displays to be used by global snack company Mondelez; 30/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS FINAL CASH TENDER OFFER-CONSENT SOLICITATION; 05/04/2018 – Mondelez International CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 19 Months; 13/04/2018 – Mondelez Debt Buyback Presents `Prisoner’s Dilemma’ to Holders; 05/03/2018 – Mondelez Follows Apple, McDonald’s in Offering Debut Maple Bonds; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez Offers to Buy for Cash Up to $1B Aggregate Principal Amount in Debt Securities; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ OFFERS TO BUY UP TO $1B OF NOTES; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS $76M 6.5% NOTES DUE 2031 TENDERED; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Announces Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez bags sales, profit beat

Nwi Management Lp increased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (MGM) by 32.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwi Management Lp bought 600,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.18% . The hedge fund held 2.43 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.35M, up from 1.83 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwi Management Lp who had been investing in Mgm Resorts International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $28.85. About 3.29M shares traded. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has declined 2.44% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MGM News: 26/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – QTRLY NET REVENUES DECREASED 1% OVER PRIOR YEAR QUARTER AT COMPANY’S DOMESTIC RESORTS TO $2.1 BLN; 14/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: US Supreme Court rules for New Jersey in state’s fight to legalize sports betting; $CZR, $MGM jumping; 29/05/2018 – MGM Resorts And MGM Growth Properties To Acquire Empire City Casino For $850 Million — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES STAKE IN MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Stevie Wonder Announces “The Stevie Wonder Song Party: A Celebration of Life, Love & Music” Concert Series; 26/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – QTRLY NET REVENUES DECREASED 1% OVER PRIOR YEAR QUARTER AT DOMESTIC RESORTS TO $2.1 BLN; 26/04/2018 – MGM China Reports 2018 First Quarter Financial Data; 16/04/2018 – MGM Resorts Intl Announces Sale of Grand Victoria Casino for $327.5M; 26/04/2018 – MGM Resorts 1Q EPS 38c; 22/03/2018 – MGM Resorts International Testifies At U.S. Senate Hearing On Western Water Supply, Sustainability

Nwi Management Lp, which manages about $5.79B and $3.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) by 750,000 shares to 600,000 shares, valued at $3.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in T (NYSE:TMUS) by 30,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 810,000 shares, and cut its stake in American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.76, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold MGM shares while 102 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 415.58 million shares or 0.66% more from 412.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Ltd has invested 0.01% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). 59,140 were reported by Quantbot Technology Limited Partnership. America First Invest Advisors Llc reported 144 shares. Moreover, Tudor Investment Et Al has 0.03% invested in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Calamos Advisors Limited Liability stated it has 1.73M shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Cibc Mkts stated it has 603,744 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Com holds 29,844 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Jolley Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.17% of its portfolio in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) for 9,310 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 900,000 shares. Jefferies Ltd Co reported 0.04% stake. Synovus reported 267 shares. Appleton Prtn Ma reported 19,461 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.02% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Earnest Lc holds 0% or 259 shares in its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Since March 7, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 sales for $151.10 million activity. SALEM PAUL J had bought 800,000 shares worth $20.32 million. 1,145 shares were bought by GROUNDS WILLIAM WARWICK, worth $30,075.

683 Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.08M and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Uniqure Nv (NASDAQ:QURE) by 335,000 shares to 750,000 shares, valued at $44.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Elevate Credit Inc by 635,305 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 410,000 shares, and cut its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eqis holds 5,560 shares. Reilly Fin Advsr Ltd stated it has 202,247 shares. Dubuque Bankshares Commerce reported 11,997 shares stake. Moreover, Noesis Mangement has 0% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Sg Americas Limited Company holds 170,739 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Schroder Inv Mngmt accumulated 130,381 shares. First Bankshares & Tru Communications Of Newtown owns 12,445 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Duff Phelps Inv holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 15,457 shares. 438 were accumulated by Gradient Invs Limited Com. Mirae Asset Global Invs Limited holds 223,402 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Ci Invests reported 2.78 million shares stake. Strategic Services invested 0.67% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky owns 435,718 shares. Aull And Monroe Inv Management Corporation invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Bellecapital Int Ltd has invested 0.19% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.40 million activity.