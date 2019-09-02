As Mgm Resorts International (MGM) Market Value Rose, Wellington Management Group Llp Raised Stake; Salesforce Com (CRM) Holder Bank Hapoalim Bm Has Trimmed Position by $482,532

Wellington Management Group Llp increased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (MGM) by 13.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Management Group Llp bought 331,520 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.18% . The institutional investor held 2.83M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.64 million, up from 2.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Management Group Llp who had been investing in Mgm Resorts International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $28.06. About 4.77 million shares traded. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has declined 2.44% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MGM News: 14/05/2018 – U.S. CASINO GAMING COMPANIES RISE AFTER U.S. TOP COURT BACKS NEW JERSEY’S BID TO LEGALIZE SPORTS BETTING; 16/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – MGM RESORTS WILL RECEIVE ITS 50 PERCENT SHARE OF NET PROCEEDS AFTER CERTAIN TRANSACTION COSTS, OR APPROXIMATELY $162 MLN; 26/03/2018 – MGM Growth Properties LLC Completes Repricing Of Term Loan B Facility; 10/05/2018 – Todd Prince: Breaking: MGM Resorts announces a new $2.0 bln share repurchase program during its Analyst Day. Murren has said in; 30/04/2018 – CityCenter, JV Between MGM Resorts and Infinity World Development, Will Seek to Raise $200 M in Incremental Term Loan; 10/05/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTL: NEW $2.0B SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 14/05/2018 – MGM RESORTS APPLAUDS DECISION TO ALLOW STATES SPORTS BETTING; 06/04/2018 – Other sources told the Post that MGM still has time to change its mind and that no official talks have occurred; 12/04/2018 – WYNN RESORTS IN EARLY TALKS TO SELL BOSTON-AREA CASINO PROJECT TO MGM – WSJ, CITING; 29/05/2018 – Morning Call: MGM buying NY-area casino for $850 million. Could it lure gamblers away from Sands Bethlehem?

Bank Hapoalim Bm decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 3.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Hapoalim Bm sold 3,054 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 83,835 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.28M, down from 86,889 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Hapoalim Bm who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $133.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $156.07. About 7.59M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 05/04/2018 – GUIDANCE: Salesforce $Benchmark 5Y, 10Y; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce 10-K: Salesforce Ventures Recently Agreed to Invest Another $100M in ‘a Late Stage Technology Company; 11/04/2018 – Salesforce Customers Drive New Levels of Productivity and Innovation with Lightning; 16/04/2018 – SALESFORCE TO POWER PERSONALIZED CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT FOR ARCOS; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: EUROPEANS WITH GDPR ‘FLIPPED THE COIN’ ON DATA; 10/05/2018 – Rimini Street Launches Support for Salesforce Sales Cloud and Salesforce Service Cloud Products; 09/03/2018 – Dropbox and Salesforce Form Strategic Partnership; 12/04/2018 – Demandbase Extends ABM Collaboration with Salesforce Pardot; 20/03/2018 – MULESOFT INC – SALESFORCE HAS OBTAINED A COMMITMENT FROM BOFA MERRILL LYNCH FOR A $3.0 BLN BRIDGE LOAN FACILITY; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE: GREG SCHOTT WILL REMAIN CHIEF EXECUTIVE OF MULESOFT

Wellington Management Group Llp, which manages about $441.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Old Rep Intl Corp (NYSE:ORI) by 53,891 shares to 42,890 shares, valued at $897,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vail Resorts Inc (NYSE:MTN) by 25,050 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 964,704 shares, and cut its stake in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH).

Since March 7, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $151.10 million activity. On Wednesday, May 8 the insider SALEM PAUL J bought $20.32M. On Thursday, March 7 GROUNDS WILLIAM WARWICK bought $30,075 worth of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) or 1,145 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.76, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold MGM shares while 102 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 415.58 million shares or 0.66% more from 412.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oz Mgmt LP has invested 0.03% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.37% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Regions Corporation has invested 0% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Jolley Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co owns 9,310 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas stated it has 0% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company has 4,015 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Toronto Dominion State Bank reported 0.02% stake. Advisor Prns Limited Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 10,136 shares. Moreover, Bamco New York has 0.12% invested in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Swiss Comml Bank has invested 0.05% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Com owns 112,408 shares. Optimum Inv Advsrs invested in 1,038 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Stephens Investment Management Ltd accumulated 123,832 shares. Hartford Inv invested 0.04% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Bank Hapoalim Bm, which manages about $416.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,318 shares to 59,474 shares, valued at $7.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (AAXJ) by 9,020 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,789 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

