As Mgm Resorts International (MGM) Market Value Rose, Gates Capital Management Boosted by $39.51 Million Its Stake; As Rowan Companies Plc (RDC) Market Value Were Volatile, Centerbridge Partners LP Has Lowered Its Holding

Gates Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (MGM) by 76.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gates Capital Management Inc bought 1.58M shares as the company’s stock rose 16.18% . The hedge fund held 3.66 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.83M, up from 2.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mgm Resorts International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $27.95. About 2.18M shares traded. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has declined 2.44% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MGM News: 29/03/2018 – MGM Resorts International Commemorates 50th Anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s Assassination with Donation to National Civil Rights Museum; 16/04/2018 – MGM Resorts Intl Announces Sale of Grand Victoria Casino for $327.5M; 29/05/2018 – MGM Resorts: Total Consideration of $850 Million for Real Estate and Operations; 26/04/2018 – MGM Resorts 1Q REVPAR Fell 4.3% at Las Vegas Strip Resorts; 06/04/2018 – WYNN HAS NOT HAD ANY DISCUSSION WITH MGM OR ITS ADVISORS ABOUT A SALE – WYNN RESORTS SPOKESPERSON; 12/04/2018 – WYNN: Wynn in early talks to sell Boston project to MGM Resorts,; 29/05/2018 – MGM: Transaction Expected to Be Accretive for Both MGM Resorts and MGP; 08/05/2018 – MGM Chief Executive Rips `Hypocritical’ Investors on Diversity; 14/03/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – ANNOUNCED IT HAS APPOINTED JAN SWARTZ TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS, WHICH IS NOW COMPRISED OF 12 MEMBERS; 07/05/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTL TO HOST ANALYST & INVESTOR DAY

Centerbridge Partners Lp decreased its stake in Rowan Companies Plc (RDC) by 39.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centerbridge Partners Lp sold 2.03M shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 3.08 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.29M, down from 5.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centerbridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Rowan Companies Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 100.00% or $10.93 during the last trading session, reaching $0. About 24.18M shares traded or Infinity% up from the average. Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC) has 0.00% since August 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RDC News: 04/05/2018 – Rowan Cos at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 02/04/2018 – ROWAN COMPANIES – CONTRACT EXPECTED TO COMMENCE IN JUNE 2018, CONTINUE FOR ABOUT 100 DAYS; 15/03/2018 ROWAN COMPANIES PLC RDC.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH A NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $13; 19/04/2018 – Rowan Provides Fleet Status Report Update; 02/04/2018 – ROWAN COMPANIES – ROWAN VIKING AWARDED 5-WELL PROGRAM BY SHELL UK LIMITED FOR PLUGGING & ABANDONMENT WORK ON GOLDENEYE PLATFORM IN CENTRAL NORTH SEA; 01/05/2018 – ROWAN COS 1Q REV. $211.2M, EST. $204.9M; 01/05/2018 – Rowan Cos 1Q Rev $211.2M; 01/05/2018 – ROWAN 1Q LOSS PER SHR 89C, EST. LOSS 82C; 01/05/2018 – Rowan Cos 1Q Loss $112.3M; 01/05/2018 – CISCO: ROWAN TROLLOPE TO BECOME CEO AT ANOTHER FIRM AS OF MAY 3

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.76, from 0.83 in 2018Q4.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 sales for $151.10 million activity. Another trade for 1,145 shares valued at $30,075 was bought by GROUNDS WILLIAM WARWICK. SALEM PAUL J bought $20.32 million worth of stock or 800,000 shares.

Gates Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.48 billion and $2.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Axalta Coating Sys Ltd by 1.91M shares to 87,500 shares, valued at $2.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Snap On Inc (NYSE:SNA) by 149,629 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 489,701 shares, and cut its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (NYSE:GRA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.81 in 2018Q4.