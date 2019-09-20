As Mgm Resorts International (MGM) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Long Pond Capital LP Lowered Position by $22.50 Million; Silvercrest Asset Management Group Maintains Stake in F M C Com New (FMC)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc increased its stake in F M C Corp Com New (FMC) by 42.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc bought 167,455 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.26% . The hedge fund held 562,327 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.65M, up from 394,872 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc who had been investing in F M C Corp Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $90.39. About 672,984 shares traded. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has risen 11.86% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.86% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 03/05/2018 – FMC CORP SAYS THIS LAST QUARTER OF EXTENSIVE COMMENTARY ON ITS LITHIUM BUSINESS DUE TO SEC IPO FILING THIS SUMMER – CFO PAUL GRAVES; 08/05/2018 – FMC Corp at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 – FMC: EXEC LEADERS FOR PLANNED NEW LITHIUM MATERIALS CO. NAMES; 29/03/2018 – FMC Gives Update on Expected Performance for First Quarter and Full Year 2018 Ahead of Scheduled Meeting with Investors; 15/03/2018 – Newest Fully Electric Truck Will be Even Better Than Imagined; 09/03/2018 – FMC Corporation: Brondeau Will Serve as Chmn of the Bd of the New Lithium Materials Co; 21/05/2018 – FMC Announces Leadership Appointments; 04/05/2018 – Massachusetts Financial Services Exits Position in FMC; 15/05/2018 – CUBIST BOOSTED A, APH, SPLK, FMC, D IN 1Q: 13F; 25/05/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds FMC Corp, Exits Crown Holdings

Long Pond Capital Lp decreased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (MGM) by 57.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Pond Capital Lp sold 803,567 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.18% . The hedge fund held 605,833 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.31M, down from 1.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Pond Capital Lp who had been investing in Mgm Resorts International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $29.06. About 3.66 million shares traded. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has declined 2.44% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MGM News: 07/05/2018 – MGM Resorts International To Host Analyst And Investor Day; 08/05/2018 – MGM CEO: 33% OF ITS CASINOS RUN BY WOMEN, UP FROM ZERO IN 2000; 29/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: MGM Rtgs Unaffected By Empire City Acquisition; 14/03/2018 – MGM Resorts Appoints Carnival Corp Executive Jan Swartz to Boar; 06/04/2018 – MEDIA-MGM Resorts has expressed recent interest in buying Wynn Resorts – NY Post; 19/04/2018 – MGM Resorts International and lnvenergy Announce the Development of a 100-Megawatt Solar Array; 26/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – QTRLY REVENUE $2.82 BLN VS $2.71 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 08/05/2018 – MGM CEO MURREN SPEAKS AT BLOOMBERG EQUALITY SUMMIT; 08/05/2018 – MGM’s Murren Says ‘Investors Don’t Care Enough’ About Diversity (Video); 26/04/2018 – MGM SPRINGFIELD TO OFFICIALLY OPEN AUG. 24, 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 31 investors sold FMC shares while 142 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 109.73 million shares or 1.74% less from 111.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Chevy Chase Incorporated invested in 0.04% or 112,883 shares. Quantitative Investment Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.2% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Thrivent For Lutherans reported 0% stake. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested in 0.02% or 14,210 shares. Strategic Advisors Ltd Liability Company invested in 5,640 shares. Automobile Association owns 43,016 shares. 684 are held by Fort L P. Ing Groep Nv invested in 0.01% or 8,691 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Company owns 19,200 shares. Stephens Ar reported 6,644 shares. 15,110 are owned by First Mercantile Tru. Baystate Wealth Management Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Korea Investment has 0.16% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 455,300 shares. Argent Ltd Com has invested 0.03% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Pictet Asset Management Limited invested in 62,016 shares.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc, which manages about $15.87B and $10.68B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Standex Intl Corp Com (NYSE:SXI) by 6,271 shares to 488,524 shares, valued at $35.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yum Brands Inc Com (NYSE:YUM) by 3,918 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,995 shares, and cut its stake in J & J Snack Foods Corp Com (NASDAQ:JJSF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.77, from 1.59 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 46 investors sold MGM shares while 132 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 421.58 million shares or 1.44% more from 415.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pictet Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.01% or 186,404 shares. Paloma Prtn Management Company owns 134,216 shares. Northern Trust holds 0.04% of its portfolio in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) for 5.31 million shares. Sun Life Financial Incorporated owns 415 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Blackrock Incorporated holds 0.04% or 31.28M shares in its portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 117,400 shares. Pinnacle Associates Limited holds 0.13% or 200,215 shares in its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 117,599 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Nordea Investment Mngmt Ab holds 23,978 shares. Moreover, Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust has 0% invested in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Gates Capital Management stated it has 3.29M shares or 3.95% of all its holdings. Comerica Bankshares reported 84,304 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Ibm Retirement Fund stated it has 0.04% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Gulf Interest Bancshares (Uk) Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 8,746 shares. Moreover, First Allied Advisory has 0.02% invested in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) for 16,252 shares.

Long Pond Capital Lp, which manages about $1.63B and $3.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vornado Rlty Tr (NYSE:VNO) by 1.91M shares to 4.67 million shares, valued at $299.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP) by 55,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 594,935 shares, and has risen its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts Nv.

Analysts await MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.33 EPS, up 37.50% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.24 per share. MGM’s profit will be $169.45 million for 22.02 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual EPS reported by MGM Resorts International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.48% EPS growth.