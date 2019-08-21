As Mgm Resorts International (MGM) Market Valuation Rose, Nwi Management LP Has Upped Its Holding by $15.00 Million; Huber Capital Management Has Lifted Its Chesapeake Energy (CHK) Position by $9.27 Million; Valuation Declined

Nwi Management Lp increased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (MGM) by 32.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwi Management Lp bought 600,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.18% . The hedge fund held 2.43 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.35M, up from 1.83M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwi Management Lp who had been investing in Mgm Resorts International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $28.55. About 1.33M shares traded. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has declined 2.44% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MGM News: 30/04/2018 – CityCenter, JV Between MGM Resorts and Infinity World Development, Will Seek to Raise $200 M in Incremental Term Loan; 29/03/2018 – MGM Resorts International Commemorates 50th Anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s Assassination with Donation to National Civil Rights Museum; 14/05/2018 – U.S. CASINO GAMING COMPANIES RISE AFTER U.S. TOP COURT BACKS NEW JERSEY’S BID TO LEGALIZE SPORTS BETTING; 14/03/2018 – MGM Resorts Intl Expands Bd of Directors; 26/04/2018 – MGM China Reports 2018 First Quarter Financial Data; 26/04/2018 – MGM Resorts 1Q EPS 38c; 20/04/2018 – Las Vegas embraces solar power as MGM Resorts goes green; 19/04/2018 – MGM Resorts International and Invenergy Announce the Development of a 100-Megawatt Solar Array; 12/04/2018 – WYNN: Wynn in early talks to sell Boston project to MGM Resorts,; 26/04/2018 – MGM Resorts 1Q Rev $2.82B

Huber Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK) by 36.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huber Capital Management Llc bought 3.09M shares as the company’s stock declined 36.04% . The hedge fund held 11.48M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.59 million, up from 8.39 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huber Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Chesapeake Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.66B market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $0.035 during the last trading session, reaching $1.625. About 41.09M shares traded. Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) has declined 61.24% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CHK News: 28/03/2018 – CHESAPEAKE SEES CLOSING EARLIER $500 MLN ASSETS SALES IN 1H ’18; 18/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms All Ratings on Outstanding Chesapeake Funding II LLC Series; Outlooks Stable; 16/05/2018 – Chesapeake Almost Missed Out on Its Wyoming Oil Play (Correct); 19/03/2018 – Rep. Sarbanes: Sarbanes Leads Bipartisan Effort to Continue Funding Programs that Protect the Chesapeake Bay; 15/05/2018 – Chesapeake Almost Missed Out on Its Oil-Cranking Wyoming Play; 28/03/2018 – Chesapeake Energy ‘not desperate to sell assets’ -CEO; 23/04/2018 – DJ Chesapeake Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHK); 17/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Chesapeake Funding Il LLC, Series 2018-1; 03/04/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Chesapeake Funding Il LLC, Series 2018-1; Presale Issued; 02/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE SAYS GREAT LAYER STACKING POTENTIAL IN POWDER RIVER

Since March 20, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 2 insider sales for $21.01 million activity. 568,424 shares valued at $1.85M were sold by NGP Energy Capital Management – L.L.C. on Tuesday, March 26. 50,000 shares were bought by DELL’OSSO DOMENIC J JR, worth $100,625. On Friday, May 24 Lawler Robert D. bought $100,995 worth of Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) or 50,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.29, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold CHK shares while 53 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 932.99 million shares or 75.16% more from 532.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag reported 3.66 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reported 18.96M shares. Westpac Banking Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) for 705,740 shares. Cetera Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 205,784 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. State Street Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 40.28M shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.03% or 709,066 shares. Carlyle Gru LP invested in 172.90 million shares. First Mercantile has 29,450 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board invested in 194,749 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Comm owns 1.97 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Meridian Invest Counsel reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Rafferty Asset Mngmt Lc has 0.04% invested in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). 1.65 million are held by California State Teachers Retirement. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Comm owns 62,545 shares. 164,647 were reported by Automobile Association.

Huber Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.94B and $944.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 15,900 shares to 14,337 shares, valued at $1.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Portland Gen Elec Co (NYSE:POR) by 126,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 109,514 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

Nwi Management Lp, which manages about $5.79 billion and $3.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE:DAL) by 150,000 shares to 180,000 shares, valued at $9.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 180,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.62M shares, and cut its stake in Ishares J.P. Morgan Usd Emerg Mark Hh (EMB).

Since March 7, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $151.10 million activity. Another trade for 800,000 shares valued at $20.32 million was bought by SALEM PAUL J. The insider Meister Keith A. bought $10.59M.