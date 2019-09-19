As Mgm Mirage (MGM) Market Value Rose, Barr E S & Co Has Raised by $610,680 Its Holding; Aaon (AAON) Share Price Rose While Atlanta Capital Management Co Has Lowered Its Stake

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Aaon Inc (AAON) by 23.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc sold 140,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.86% . The institutional investor held 447,626 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.46M, down from 588,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Aaon Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $49.56. About 109,184 shares traded. AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) has risen 38.61% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.61% the S&P500. Some Historical AAON News: 23/03/2018 – AAON Announces Price Increase; 18/05/2018 – AAON BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 16C/SHR FROM 13C, EST. 15C; 16/03/2018 – AAON REPORTS OFFICER RESIGNATION; 03/05/2018 – AAON Federal Corporate Tax Rate Cut to 21% From 35% After Bonuses Paid to Employees; 23/04/2018 – DJ AAON Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAON); 18/05/2018 – Aaon Raises Semi-Annual Dividend to 16c Vs. 13c; 23/03/2018 – AAON REPORTS PRICE BOOST; 23/03/2018 – AAON Announces Price Increase of Up to 5% on HVAC Equipment, Effective June 15; 06/03/2018 Aaon Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – AAON 1Q EPS 8c

Barr E S & Co increased its stake in Mgm Mirage (MGM) by 7.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barr E S & Co bought 21,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.18% . The hedge fund held 303,985 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.69 million, up from 282,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barr E S & Co who had been investing in Mgm Mirage for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $29.01. About 2.76M shares traded. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has declined 2.44% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MGM News: 26/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – QTRLY REVENUE $2.82 BLN VS $2.71 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 14/03/2018 – MGM Resorts Appoints Carnival Corp Executive Jan Swartz to Boar; 26/04/2018 – MGM Resorts 1Q Net $266.3M; 06/04/2018 – MEDIA-MGM Resorts has expressed recent interest in buying Wynn Resorts – NY Post; 14/03/2018 – MGM Resorts Intl Expands Bd of Directors; 22/03/2018 – MGM Resorts International Testifies At U.S. Senate Hearing On Western Water Supply, Sustainability; 14/05/2018 – Statement of MGM Resorts International on the U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn PASPA in Murphy v NCAA; 29/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: MGM Rtgs Unaffected By Empire City Acquisition; 19/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – PROJECT WILL BE OPERATIONAL BY END OF 2020; 06/04/2018 – WYNN HAS NOT HAD ANY DISCUSSION WITH MGM OR ITS ADVISORS ABOUT A SALE – WYNN RESORTS SPOKESPERSON

Analysts await AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.28 EPS, up 3.70% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.27 per share. AAON’s profit will be $14.59M for 44.25 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by AAON, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.00% EPS growth.

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $16.77B and $22.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 17,537 shares to 1.23 million shares, valued at $66.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ihs Markit Ltd by 17,443 shares in the quarter, for a total of 733,105 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkley W R Corp (NYSE:WRB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.14, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 8 investors sold AAON shares while 43 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 37.51 million shares or 1.08% more from 37.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bb&T Corporation invested in 0.01% or 5,937 shares. Pinebridge Lp owns 26,247 shares. United Services Automobile Association reported 0% of its portfolio in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON). Chatham Capital Group holds 42,980 shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. Ameriprise Financial Inc holds 387,989 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 9,453 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 15,129 shares. 312,642 are held by Personal Capital Corp. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability owns 47,361 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Prudential stated it has 0.01% in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON). Benjamin F Edwards invested in 37 shares. Manufacturers Life The stated it has 0% in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON). Ameritas Inv reported 3,489 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Mngmt Lc reported 1.21% in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON). Goldman Sachs Grp holds 0% of its portfolio in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) for 46,088 shares.

Barr E S & Co, which manages about $978.77M and $1.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt (NYSE:BAM) by 11,504 shares to 569,176 shares, valued at $27.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gamco Invs Inc (NYSE:GBL) by 73,659 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 182,905 shares, and cut its stake in Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN).

Since May 8, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $151.07 million activity. $20.32 million worth of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) was bought by SALEM PAUL J.