As Mgic Invt Wis (MTG) Valuation Rose, Element Capital Management Lowered by $358,982 Its Holding; Timpani Capital Management Cut Its Allied Motion Tech (AMOT) Stake as Share Value Declined

Element Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mgic Invt Corp Wis (MTG) by 69.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Element Capital Management Llc sold 27,614 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.62% with the market. The hedge fund held 11,887 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $157,000, down from 39,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Element Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mgic Invt Corp Wis for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $13.46. About 4.15 million shares traded or 3.95% up from the average. MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) has risen 32.76% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MTG News: 09/04/2018 – MGIC Invest: Borrower-Paid Mortgage Insurance Premium Rates on Most Popular Premium Plans Have Been Reduced by Average 11%; 08/03/2018 – MGIC Investment Corporation Releases Monthly Operating Statistics; 04/04/2018 – MGIC Announces Promotions; 04/05/2018 – MGIC hires Greg Korn, Sales Manager — New England; 22/05/2018 – MGIC Presenting at Conference May 31; 18/04/2018 – MGIC 1Q NET OPER EPS 38C; 09/04/2018 – MGIC REPORTS REDUCED BORROWER-PAID PREMIUM RATES; 09/03/2018 – MGIC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ MGIC Investment Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTG); 09/04/2018 – MGIC MARCH ENDING PRIMARY DELINQUENCY INVENTORY DOWN 9.1%

Timpani Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Allied Motion Tech (AMOT) by 48.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timpani Capital Management Llc sold 17,228 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 18,117 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $623,000, down from 35,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timpani Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Allied Motion Tech for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $355.56 million market cap company. It closed at $37.01 lastly. It is down 23.76% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.19% the S&P500. Some Historical AMOT News: 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend; 02/05/2018 – ALLIED MOTION BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DIV; 02/05/2018 – ALLIED MOTION BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 3C FROM 2.5C; 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion Reports Operating Income up 47% on Revenue Growth of 25% in First Quarter 2018; 28/03/2018 – Allied Motion Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – Allied Motion Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 25/05/2018 – Allied Motion Presenting at Conference May 30

Element Capital Management Llc, which manages about $30.52B and $3.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 5,796 shares to 8,062 shares, valued at $994,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SPR) by 40,661 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,203 shares, and has risen its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Analysts await MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 16.33% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.49 per share. MTG’s profit will be $145.63M for 8.21 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by MGIC Investment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.38% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Reasons to Be Cautious on MGIC Investment Stock – Investorplace.com” on August 14, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is AU Optronics Corp. (AUO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “MGIC Announces Paula C. Maggio to be Executive Vice President – General Counsel and Secretary – PR Newswire” with publication date: July 12, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 26 investors sold MTG shares while 93 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 304.47 million shares or 1.28% less from 308.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametrica Management holds 18,159 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Principal Grp reported 1.66 million shares. Moreover, Royal Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) for 16,242 shares. 1,525 were accumulated by Salem Counselors. Sei Communication holds 0% or 45,131 shares. Massachusetts Fin Ma stated it has 0% of its portfolio in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Voya Invest Management Limited Liability Co invested in 963,805 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Macquarie Gru Ltd has 7.51M shares. Moreover, Ajo Ltd Partnership has 0.59% invested in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) for 8.65M shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 20,214 shares. Aqr Mgmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 2.91 million shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 743,100 were reported by Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corporation. Cap Int owns 0.01% invested in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) for 1.51M shares. Alpha Cubed Invs Limited Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 10,000 shares. Pillar Pacific Cap Mgmt owns 10,150 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold AMOT shares while 26 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 4.52 million shares or 5.11% more from 4.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank Of Mellon reported 68,243 shares. G2 Inv Partners Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 4.37% or 412,667 shares in its portfolio. Van Den Berg I Inc has invested 0.07% in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). Advisory Net Lc holds 606 shares. Ranger Invest Mgmt LP holds 125,027 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) for 6,500 shares. Oberweis Asset Mgmt owns 20,100 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Panagora Asset Management reported 0.01% stake. Blackrock invested in 0% or 497,437 shares. State Street holds 0% or 114,855 shares in its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement System owns 26,354 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Wedge Management L Ltd Partnership Nc has invested 0.01% in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0% or 14,144 shares in its portfolio. Geode Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 92,480 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp Inc (Ca) reported 19 shares.

Since May 14, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $49,490 activity.

Timpani Capital Management Llc, which manages about $202.98 million and $209.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Playags by 31,144 shares to 100,172 shares, valued at $2.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc by 28,527 shares in the quarter, for a total of 85,946 shares, and has risen its stake in Simply Good Foods.